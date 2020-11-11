Healiant Disrupts Wound Care Education Market Again with Inaugural Subscription-Based Training Plans
Healiant Training Solutions Partners with Wound Care Prep Course to Launch WoundHero, the Most Comprehensive Wound Care Training Program in the IndustryTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healiant Training Solutions, a Florida based Virtual Training and Education Company, founded by wound industry veterans, is releasing a first-of-its-kind, all inclusive, subscription based certification prep program for clinicians looking to get certified and/or recertify as a wound specialist and/or advanced wound specialist.
Healiant’s mission is to deliver world-class training and education programs to healthcare professionals and organizations who demand the very best for themselves so they can better serve their patients. For the first time ever, clinicians have unlimited access to three nationally recognized wound care board prep courses plus over 60 hours of evidence based, clinically validated, CE/CME based training content for one low monthly price.
“Healiant has quickly become the preferred source for CE/CME based wound care training and education for clinical organizations who want modern, updated, engaging, high quality programs that lead to accredited clinical credentials, with flexible terms at an affordable price,” explains Josh Heuchan, Co-Founder of Healiant Training Solutions.
In this novel approach to virtual clinical education, WoundHero subscribers will have full control over their training pathway, preferred pace and overall timing to ensure they are able to learn in an environment that best fits their needs. The Healiant Training content creators, most of whom are wound care providers with 20+ years of experience, have provided detailed resources for each segment to complement the core information and test questions throughout the modules to help with the retention of knowledge. The engaging digital format optimizes learning through gamification making it easy to digest, retain and apply critical wound care knowledge.
WoundHero and WoundHero Plus are perfect for clinical organizations who focus on wound care, combining quality, quantity, flexibility and value. This program will make the certification and recertification processes more convenient and affordable for wound specialists and the organizations who employ them, not to mention the CE/CME/contact hour benefits at the state level.
The three wound care board prep courses included in the WoundHero Plus subscription are:
Healiant’s Wound Care Concepts, a course designed for anyone who wants to enhance their wound care skills, improve patient outcomes, and gain a deeper understanding of wound care therapies. The Wound Care Concepts course is available to all healthcare professionals. This 24 hour course prepares clinicians for NAWCO’s WCC® board certification exam.
HMP Global’s Wound Certification Prep Course (WCPC), is a 2-day, multidisciplinary, comprehensive course, offering 17 credit hours for clinicians interested in preparing for the wound certification board exams, becoming re-certified, or gaining a more advanced understanding in wound care. WCPC is the only recommended review course by the ABWM Foundation for clinicians interested in preparing for the CWCA®, CWS® or CWSP® board certification exams.
Healiant’s Advanced Wound Care Concepts, a 22.25 hour course focused on preparing students for the NAWCO’s new AWCC® board certification exam, which focuses on the most advanced treatment methods and the five most common product categories that serve wound healing: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy, Advanced Wound Dressings, Adjunctive Therapies, Cellular Tissue Products, Debridement and a bonus module on Reimbursement, Documentation and Coding.
“We are proud to be leading the charge in bringing powerful education to support and empower our clinical clients that we know will positively impact patient healing outcomes. Wound Hero is perfect for RNs, LPNs, LVNs, NPs, APNs, PAs, PTs, PTAs, OTs, OTAs, MDs, DOs, DPMs, WOCNs, CWCNs, CWONs, CWS’, CWCAs, CWSPs, WCCs and all caregivers who want to elevate their knowledge of wound care,'' explains Robert Crousore, Co-Founder of Healiant Training Solutions.
“We recognize the need for advanced education in wound management and WCPC has become a key enabler in enhancing the quality of wound care for patients,” said Tiffney Oliver, Vice President of Wound Care, HMP. “We are dedicated to providing wound care professionals with the most advanced, comprehensive wound care education and look forward to partnering with Healiant and helping even more clinicians achieve their certification in 2021.”
By lowering the economic barrier, clinical caregivers, employers and students will enjoy the most cost effective and comprehensive programs ever released; moreover, the HTS team will actively assist students to have their tuition fees reimbursed by their employer, where and when applicable.
About Healiant Training Solutions
Healiant Training Solutions is passionate about empowering the extraordinary clinician through our next level training experience. We’ve combined decades of wound care experience with the most cutting edge education advancements to create a truly immersive and engaging experience for our students (that’s you). When you enjoy the training experience, you’ll retain more and ultimately deliver better care at the bed-side and heal wounds faster! Our experts believe that it’s not what you know, it’s what you can remember and/or reference when you need it most that matters. www.healianttraining.com
About WCPC
Available in in-person, Virtual and On-Demand formats, the Wound Certification Preparation Course (WCPC) is the leading review course recommended by the ABWM Foundation (ABWMF) for clinicians interested in preparing for the CWCA®, CWS®, or CWSP® board certification exams, becoming re-certified, or gaining a more advanced understanding in wound care. WCPC is the official prep course of the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC).
