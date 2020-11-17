MERIDIAN VEHICLE BARRIERS MAKE SAFE ZONES FOR SPECTATORS

Archer 1200 barriers secure Fleet Week activities in Ft Lauderdale, Florida Meridian's mobile barriers in use at Perth's Australia Day event. Easy deploy Meridian barriers support events as the seaside town of Manhattan Beach, California.

Event Organizers Praise Mobile Barriers Ease of Set-Up

We work with event organizers and take into account the aesthetic around a city or an event - as seriously as protecting people with what we know is the best mobile barrier solution in the world.” — Meridian CEO Peter Whitford

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meridian Rapid Defense Group is now the “go-to” company to quickly create secure pedestrian zones for crowded events worldwide using its mobile Archer 1200 barriers.



In Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Fleet Week the U.S. Navy, the city, and Meridian came together to make it a seamless event using Archer barriers and Archer Beam Gates at checkpoints allowing crowds to safely visit the many Navy vessels in port.



In Manhattan Beach, California the oceanside city used the barriers to cordon off the pier for the annual fireworks spectacular. Police say it saved them tens of thousands of dollars in manpower and resources and allowed officers to focus on other issues instead of directing foot traffic.



Peter Whitford, Meridian CEO said, “We work with event organizers and take into account the aesthetic around a city or an event - as seriously as protecting people with what we know is the best mobile barrier solution in the world.”



In Perth for the Australia Day “Skyworks” fireworks spectacular, Archer barriers played a critical role in crowd control. The easily moved mobile barriers create a secure spectator zone for the hundreds of thousands of pedestrians. A short time after the event the barriers were removed and traffic once again flowed freely.



“It goes without saying,” said Mr. Whitford “having the old-style concrete and water-filled plastic barriers would have involved bringing in heavy equipment to do the same job just one person can do with a Meridian barrier.”



In the U.S., NFL and college football games, pedestrian plazas, street parades, and demonstrations are all areas where the Archer barrier shines as the “best in class.”



George Cunningham has the responsibility of making the famous Rose Bowl football stadium in Pasadena, California safe for fans. “We always use the Meridian barrier because it doesn’t stand out. It doesn’t look like this thing that doesn’t fit in the area,” he said.



Before the big game, the Archer barriers are placed at all vehicle access points. This makes it impossible for a car or truck to accidentally or on purpose get into the pedestrian areas to injure people. As soon as the event is over and the crowd has gone, the barriers - being very mobile - are quickly removed.



“They allow people to walk unobstructed into the secured areas and if we want to, we space the barriers a little wider and golf carts and the like can go through. They are very easy to have in high-density traffic areas,” said Mr. Cunningham.



“The barrier we created has more stopping power than any mobile barrier in its class,” said Peter Whitford, Meridian’s CEO.



“All the event organizers tell us, over and over again, they love the mobility of the Archer and how easily they can place it. Yet, when it is set, it doesn’t obstruct people walking into the event. The fans can move easily past the barriers but in no way can a vehicle get in and create havoc.”



Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities, and places safer.

