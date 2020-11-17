L.I.F.E. - Lifestyle Clothing Line Launches on November 27, 2020
Detroit Couple Launches L.I.F.E. - A Lifestyle Clothing Line on Black Friday 2020
Joe Louis’s story is about someone who came from humble beginnings, despite all he experienced and became the World’s Heavyweight Champion. Detroit fits that narrative.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Truth. Zero attempts, equals an automatic failure. Never become your own worst enemy; self-doubt annihilates ALL achievable goals. LIVE IN FEAR NEVER!”
— Christian Leverett
These thought provoking words described the feeling that Detroit natives, Christian and Jasmine Leverett felt when they decided to start a clothing line. Their lifestyle brand called, L.I.F.E. – the acronym for "Live In Fear nEver" - will launch on Black Friday, November 27, 2020.
With “The Monument to Joe Louis” aka “The Fist" as the prominent part of their brand’s logo, you will see why L.I.F.E.'s clothing line is a knock out! Christian, who is the founder, along with his wife Jasmine, the CEO - have both experienced heart breaking trials and tribulations throughout their lives – starting from childhood. After meeting and getting married, they had a young son – who they almost lost due to a mysterious illness. However, to their amazement he survived! That traumatic experience caused Christian and Jasmine to dive deep into creative mode. Being entrepreneurs, they wanted to create a lifestyle clothing line that expressed: Although life can be hard - never live in fear!
Christian states, “Joe Louis’s story is about someone who came from humble beginnings, despite all he experienced and became the World’s Heavyweight Champion. Detroit fits that narrative. Most of us start off below the poverty line and in order to be successful, we must have a champion’s mental attitude. So, the story of Joe Louis fits the life of a Detroit native and how it’s associated with hard work.”
Whether you are working out, shopping or just moving around town - L.I.F.E. is the hottest clothing brand on the scene! Why? Because L.I.F.E. - it’s a mood!
