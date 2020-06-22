Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Real Estate Domination (RED) Real Estate Investing Mastery Live, Virtual Summit

Real Estate Domination (RED) announces the Real Estate Investing Mastery Live, Virtual Summit on June 27 & 28 with a bonus day of coaching on June 29th.

Empowering Entrepreneurs to build their Legacy through Real Estate Investing”
— Real Estate Domination (RED)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you want to recession proof your business, find your fastest path to cash or just learn how to start and build a real estate investing business? If so, this is for you.

Real Estate Domination (RED) is holding a two day live virtual summit where you will learn from the experts in investing. These individuals have built million and billion dollar businesses. Experts such as Daymond John, David Meltzer, Bryce McKinley, Steven Trang, Kent Clothier, Chimene Van Gundy, Daniel C. Moore, Tarin Ward, Roxanna Wilson, Jorie Aulston, and Steven Neville.

Get your ticket today and get a Bonus day of business coaching to help implement what you have learned.

You will learn different strategies that require no money / no credit and the exact steps you need to take to close your first deal and reach your first million dollars.

Network with industry leaders and other investors to open up opportunities and do more business.

It’s live, so you can ask your questions and get answers from the experts.

Get access to a private Facebook group so you can be kept up to date and you won’t be left hanging after the event is over.

RED’s motto is Empowering Entrepreneurs to build their Legacy through Real Estate Investing.

For more information visit: www.realestatedominationlive.com

Kirsten Franklin
Real Estate Domination (RED)
+1 813-505-0755
email us here

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media


