S.W.A.T. RETURNS NOVEMBER 11 ON CBS FEATURING RICO E. ANDERSON

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Versatile actor, Rico E. Anderson, has portrayed many characters during his acting career on both stage and screen. His latest role will air when the fourth season of S.W.A.T. returns to CBS.

In the episode “3 Seventeen Year Olds”, Anderson plays the younger version of Hondo’s dad, Daniel Sr., in the turbulent, emotionally charged time of the riots following the 1992 Rodney King verdict.

The episode recalls the events around the time of the Rodney King incident and how Daniel Harrelson Sr. (Rico E. Anderson) and high schooler Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Donald Dash) witness the violence between their community and law enforcement and the impact it has on them. The very neighborhood and the surrounding area that they called “home” were the front lines of the clashes between the members of the African American community and the law enforcement officers. Daniel Sr. (Anderson) educates his son about law enforcement and the violence he has witnessed them inflict upon the Black community. Then, he watches his son develop an interest in becoming a police officer in a time where law enforcement and the Black community seems to be at odds with each other. Hondo has continued to exist in a delicate balance of a Black man who is also a law enforcement officer. This episode is especially poignant considering the events of 2020 with the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of law enforcement officers. Watch S.W.A.T on Nov 11 @CBS

Rico E. Anderson is known for Marco in Young & Hungry on Freeform and Donnie in Grey's Anatomy. He has starred in Feature Film “Got Gone”. Other selected guest star and recurring works include, The Fosters, NCIS, Modern Family, Criminal Minds, K.C. Undercover, Two and a Half Men, Mike & Molly, 2 Broke Girls, Days of our Lives, The Bold and the Beautiful, Murder in the First, The Rookie, Rossewood, Star Trek: Horizion, Weeds, Sullivan & Son, Justified and The Shield.

Rico's breakthrough role was in the 2005 Academy Award Winning short, "Mighty Times: The Children's March" where he portrayed civil rights activist, Shelley "The Playboy" Stewart.



