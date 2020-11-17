Garlic Jim’s Famous Gourmet Pizza in Tacoma, WA Reopens

Garlic Jim's Famous Gourmet Pizza logo Big Jimmy Pizza Gluten Free Gourmet Pizzas

Garlic Jim’s in Tacoma, WA has reopened its popular Tacoma location at 3602 6th Avenue. The store has been delivering gourmet pizza in the area since 2007.

The location, which briefly closed following the COVID-19 pandemic, is under new management and will have staff trained to employ a set of safety features. These new methods standard throughout the Garlic Jim’s system include enhanced sanitation inside the store and no-contact delivery.

Garlic Jim’s Tacoma location will have the same menu featuring popular specialty pizzas like the Triple Pepperoni Smackdown and the Big Jimmy Pizza which is a limited-time pizza available during the football season. The store also offers fresh salads, wings, cheese bread, ice cream, and more. A popular lunch item at Garlic Jim’s stores includes a line of sandwiches like the Gourmet Italian and Jim’s Volcano.

Garlic Jim’s also has a long history of catering to pizza-eaters with celiac disease and the Gluten-Free community-at-large. Almost every pizza on Garlic Jim’s menu is available on a gluten-free pizza crust, and they are renowned for quality gluten-free pizza in the Pacific Northwest.

Tacoma residents who are curious about employment opportunities can visit garlicjims.com for more information on how to apply. They can also order online through Garlic Jim’s website and a mobile app is available for the Tacoma store on the app store. They will be posting promotional offers on their Facebook page.

