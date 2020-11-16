Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 959 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,568 in the last 365 days.

Route 4053 Wexford Run Road Bridge Inspection Wednesday, Thursday in Marshall Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the Wexford Run Road Bridge which carries Route 4053 over Interstate 79 in Marshall Township, Allegheny County will occur on Wednesday and Thursday, November 18-19 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on the Wexford Run Road Bridge over I-79 between Valley Road and Neeley School Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day as crews from the Sofis Rigging Company conduct inspection activities.

Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone. Please use caution if traveling in the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

Route 4053 Wexford Run Road Bridge Inspection Wednesday, Thursday in Marshall Township

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.