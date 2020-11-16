Route 4053 Wexford Run Road Bridge Inspection Wednesday, Thursday in Marshall Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the Wexford Run Road Bridge which carries Route 4053 over Interstate 79 in Marshall Township, Allegheny County will occur on Wednesday and Thursday, November 18-19 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on the Wexford Run Road Bridge over I-79 between Valley Road and Neeley School Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day as crews from the Sofis Rigging Company conduct inspection activities.

Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone. Please use caution if traveling in the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #