Lane Closure on the North Scranton Expressway Through Next Week

Dunmore, PA – The North Scranton Expressway, Southbound, will experience a lane closure through next Wednesday, November 25 in order to make repairs to the structure over Theodore Street.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which may include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

For more information on PennDOT activities in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties visit www.penndot.gov/District4.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Kalinoski, 570-963-4044

