(Subscription required) The election battle was couched in overly simplistic, but ultimately inaccurate terms — that the right to bail was wrong because it was based on class. That is, poor people are stuck in jail, while rich ones get to buy their way out. Fortunately, when push came to shove, the general public saw past the poorly drawn rhetoric and soundly defeated the measure.
You just read:
Opinion: Prop 25 voters rejected false narrative of class warfare
