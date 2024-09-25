Supreme Court is closed Friday for Native American Day

On Friday, the Supreme Court and all other state courts will be closed for Native American Day. Native American Day — “[t]he fourth Friday in September” — has been a state holiday for a while, but it didn’t become a judicial holiday until 2021 legislation made it one, replacing Columbus Day. This is the third year that courts will be closed on this holiday.

