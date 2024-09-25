Submit Release
Supreme Court is closed Friday for Native American Day

On Friday, the Supreme Court and all other state courts will be closed for Native American Day. Native American Day — “[t]he fourth Friday in September” — has been a state holiday for a while, but it didn’t become a judicial holiday until 2021 legislation made it one, replacing Columbus Day. This is the third year that courts will be closed on this holiday.

