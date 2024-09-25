Submit Release
San Bernardino County holds festivities to mark California Native American Day

Outside the San Bernardino County Superior Court, cultural performers paid homage to the holiday with traditional songs and dance. Ramos, a member of the Serrano/Cahuilla tribe, is calling on other court systems to highlight the day as well. "We are calling on other counties - superior court counties - to partner with tribal people from those areas to highlight the paid holiday of California's Native American Day," Ramos said.

