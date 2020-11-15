Noting the recent “tumult over issues of racism and issues that relate to sort of a view from a caste system perspective,” he said Batson/Wheeler is an area where the court “is continuing to try to give guidance.”
Nov 15, 2020
You just read:
Justice Jenkins indicates interest in Batson/Wheeler and environmental issues
