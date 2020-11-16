Amador Wine Country Celebrates 2020 Harvest of “Amazing Quality”
Award-winning Sierra Foothill wine region picks beautiful 2020 crop
I’m going to go out on a limb and say that this vintage may be some of the best wines of my career. Every block we picked was spectacular, full of great color with balanced tannins and acidity.”PLYMOUTH, CA, USA, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vintners in Amador County are celebrating another bountiful harvest of great-quality fruit that some are calling the best of their careers. After what has been a challenging year, the 2020 wine grape harvest in Amador Wine Country resulted in slightly lower yields, but high-quality and balanced fruit.
— Emily Haines, President, Amador Vintners
Recognized for producing award-winning wines for many years, Amador County’s 2020 crop provided stellar grapes from which vintners will craft a beautiful vintage. Nestled in the Sierra Foothills, the region benefits from wonderful growing conditions including proper temperatures and climate to develop beautiful flavors and balanced acids that complement the terroir expression coming from the soils and place that is uniquely Amador.
“I’m going to go out on a limb and say that this vintage may be some of the best wines of my career,” said Emily Haines, head winemaker at Terra d’Oro winery and president of the Amador Vintners Association. “Every block we picked was spectacular, full of great color with balanced tannins and acidity.”
Harvest started and concluded about two weeks earlier this year compared to previous. Dry conditions and relatively mild temperatures during the 2020 growing season provided the perfect climate for wine grapes to flourish. With a bounty of variety grown in the vineyards and many celebrated winemakers, some of which have been in the region for generations, the palette of wines produced in Amador County holds something for everyone to enjoy.
“We are very excited about the quality of the grapes that came in this year. Our yields were down, but along with that came higher quality. We’re tickled about the 2020 vintage,” said Tom Dillian, longtime Amador County grape grower and owner of Dillian Wines.
The region, long known for old vines and nuanced red wines, has become home to experimentation in the cellars which now provides unique and innovative wines to enjoy from numerous regions of the wine world. Most known for producing terroir-driven Zinfandels, this year’s harvest also saw incredibly balanced Barbera and other Italian varietals, robust Syrah and other Rhone varietals and clean and expressive white wines.
“Our wineries have been so fortunate to benefit from fresh clean air and dry, balanced growing conditions in the vineyards this year.” said Jack Gorman, executive director for the Amador Vintners Association. “While the winemakers are busy producing this year's vintage, our hospitality teams have also been making great strides to welcome guests to taste in safe and clean conditions. We look forward to continuing to have visitors to our wineries here in Amador wine country.”
The wineries of the region have complied with the Governor’s orders to provide respectfully distanced wine tasting experiences in a safe manner. Guests are encouraged to visit the region and enjoy wines. The details of tasting room hours, reservations, experiences and safety protocols are located on the Amador Vintners website at www.amadorwine.com/sip-safely.
To learn more about the Amador Vintners member wineries or the region – and to receive up-to-date news, please visit www.amadorwine.com.
About the Amador Wine Region
The historic Amador wine region traces its roots back to the Gold Rush of the 1850s as settlers came looking for gold in the California foothills. Many of the prospectors were immigrants from Europe and brought with them their love of wine. Vineyards were planted and wineries opened to supply the thirst of the miners. Some plantings from the Gold Rush continue to thrive in Amador County today, giving producers access to some of the oldest vineyards in California. The region is home to over 45 wineries and more than 3,700 acres of vineyards planted on rolling hillsides. Long a home of amazing Zinfandels, growers have planted, and winemakers are now making wines from a diverse array of grapes including Barbera, Sangiovese, and Syrah in the reds, and Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio and Viognier in the whites, just to name a few.
The region has garnered acclaim for full bodied, rich fruit flavors in its wines with balance and harmony that pair well with numerous foods and cuisines. Award-winning restauranteurs and sommeliers seek out wines from the Amador region to complement their menus and enhance their wine lists.
About Amador Vintners
The Amador Vintners Association is a voluntary membership-based organization working with more than 45 extraordinary member wineries and tasting rooms in Amador County to showcase the region’s award-winning Zinfandels, Barberas, Italian and Rhone varietals. Rich in wine history and heritage, Amador holds a special distinction as one of the only wine-producing regions to be home to all family-owned wineries. The Vintners host events and tastings throughout the year to invite guests to explore the region and learn more about Amador’s wine community and its history. To learn more, visit www.amadorwine.com.
