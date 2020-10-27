Amador Vintners Elects New and Expanded Board of Directors
Newly Expanded Board Adds Expertise, Creativity and Passion to Local Wine AssociationPLYMOUTH, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Amador Vintners Association today announced the election of new Members to serve on the recently expanded Board of Directors for Amador County’s wine trade organization. The newly elected 2020/2021 Board of Directors members include Beth Goodlin-Jones, Co-Owner, Iron Hub Winery; Megan Foley, Director of Retail Operations, Rombauer Vineyards; Elisheva Gur-Arieh, Co-Owner, Di Arie Vineyard and Winery; and Steve Havill, General Sales Manager, Bella Grace Vineyards. They will join the Amador Vintner Association's standing Board of Directors members who include Scott Harvey, Co-Owner and Winemaker, Scott Harvey Wines; Emily Haines, Winemaker, Terra D’Oro Winery, part of Trinchero Family Estates; and Michael Long, Winemaker, Amador Cellars. Membership recently voted to increase the size of the Board of Directors from five (5) members to seven (7) to follow industry best practices and add energy, resources and greater perspective in the deliberation process.
“I am excited about the expertise, creativity and passion the 2020/2021 Board of Directors will bring to the Amador Wine Country community”, said Amador Vintners’ Executive Director, Jack Gorman. “We will continue to promote our welcoming tasting venues and Amador County as a world-class wine region”.
The Amador Vintners Association represents more than 40 wineries located in the premium wine region of Amador County, California. The 2020/2021 Board of Directors will focus on enhancing the marketing and recognition of Amador wines to consumers worldwide. Amador County is renowned for its wine-making heritage, premium wines, and family-owned wineries and vineyards.
To learn more about the Amador Vintners member wineries, the region please visit www.amadorwine.com.
About the Amador Wine Region
The historic Amador wine region traces its roots back to the Gold Rush of the 1850s as settlers came looking for gold in the California foothills. Many of the prospectors were immigrants from Europe and brought with them their love of wine. Vineyards were planted and wineries opened to supply the thirst of the miners. Some plantings from the Gold Rush continue to thrive in Amador County today, giving producers access to some of the oldest vineyards in California. The region is home to over 45 wineries and more than 3,700 acres of vineyards planted on rolling hillsides. Long a home of amazing Zinfandels, growers have planted, and winemakers are now making wines from a diverse array of grapes including Barbera, Sangiovese, and Syrah in the reds, and Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio and Viognier in the whites, just to name a few.
The region has garnered acclaim for full bodied, rich fruit flavors in its wines with balance and harmony that pair well with numerous foods and cuisines. Award-winning restauranteurs and sommeliers seek out wines from the Amador region to complement their menus and enhance their wine lists.
About Amador Vintners
The Amador Vintners Association is a voluntary membership-based organization working with more than 40 extraordinary member wineries and tasting rooms in Amador County to showcase the region’s award-winning Zinfandels, Barberas, Italian and Rhone varietals. Rich in wine history and heritage, Amador holds a special distinction to be one of the only wine-producing regions to be home to all family-owned wineries. The Vintners host events and tastings throughout the year to invite guests to explore the region and learn more about Amador’s wine community and its history. To learn more, visit www.amadorwine.com.
###
Jack Gorman
Amador Vintners Association
+1 209-245-6992
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter