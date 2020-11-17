Goldbach Germany Partners With Hivestack Powering Programmatic DOOH For Advertisers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hivestack, the leading global programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) ad tech company, today announced a new partnership with Goldbach Germany. This partnership provides advertisers with premium inventory in Germany that leverages the Hivestack Supply-Side Platform (SSP) and Exchange.
With this partnership, Goldbach Germany will also provide access to their DOOH networks for both open exchange and PMP buys.
“We are thrilled to partner with Hivestack,” shared Robert Stahl, Managing Director, Goldbach Germany. “Brands and agencies are recognising the value programmatic brings to DOOH through specialized targeting, speed-to-market and adaptability. The ecosystem is scaling quickly and we’re excited to see this growth continue through this new partnership.”
Andreas Soupliotis, Co-Founder & CEO of Hivestack said: “The integration between Goldbach and Hivestack will bring tremendous opportunities for our brand and agency partners in Germany. Goldbach has unprecedented DOOH channel coverage, premium screens and inventory. They continue to lead and innovate in DOOH and align perfectly with Hivestack.”
Hivestack continues to expand rapidly across Europe and Asia, growing the programmatic reach and impact of DOOH for brands and publishers globally.
ABOUT GOLDBACH GERMANY
With its focus on technology-oriented marketing, Goldbach Germany provides intelligent, scalable placement of advertising messages on all video-based platforms, combined with a diverse portfolio of moving-image products that range from Digital Out-Of-Home, online video and smart TV to a varied linear TV offering. Contacts, addressability, technical solutions and automation are the key factors in showing consumers the right message at the right time on the right screen. Goldbach Germany GmbH is a subsidiary of the Goldbach Group Ltd, with its registered office in Küsnacht, Switzerland. The Goldbach Group Ltd operates mainly in Switzerland, Austria and Germany, and is a TX Group company.
Media Contact:
Goldbach Germany GmbH
Public Relations, Verena Adami
verena.adami@goldbach.com
www.Goldbach.com
ABOUT HIVESTACK
Hivestack is a global, full stack, marketing technology company that powers the buy and sell-side of programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising. On the buy side, marketers use Hivestack’s Demand-Side Platform to create measurable campaigns that activate DOOH screens in real time based on consumer behaviour and audience movement patterns. On the sell-side, DOOH media owners use Hivestack’s Supply-Side Platform & Ad Exchange to attract programmatic revenue. DOOH media owners can also use Hivestack’s Ad Server to power audience-based, directly sold campaigns. Attribution is a first class-citizen throughout Hivestack’s platform, offering buyers and sellers the ability to measure business outcomes at all stages of the consumer sales funnel.
Hivestack is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and has global operations in Toronto, Tokyo, London, New York and Sydney.
For more information, please visit https://www.hivestack.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook @hivestack
Media Contact:
Mélodie Imbert
Marketing Specialist
Hivestack
melodie@hivestack.com
Nikki Hawke
