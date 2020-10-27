Omnichannel DSP Sage + Archer Partners With Hivestack to Further Scale Programmatic DOOH To Advertisers Across Europe
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hivestack, the leading global programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) ad tech company today announced a new partnership with Sage + Archer, the European programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) and mobile media buying platform. This partnership allows brands and media buyers utilising Sage + Archer’s omnichannel DSP to access Hivestack’s portfolio of premium DOOH inventory via their Supply-Side Platform (SSP).
Advertisers can now unlock new opportunities and activate the best DOOH screens across Europe in real-time based on consumer behaviour and audience movement patterns. Through this partnership, Sage + Archer offers brands a unique opportunity to reach audiences in the UK with access to over 90% of the DOOH marketplace, while publishers in the UK and Germany that are integrated into Hivestack’s SSP gain exposure to omnichannel media buyers from new markets.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Sage + Archer to expand their DOOH reach across Europe,” said William Brownsdon, UK Managing Director at Hivestack. “The advantages of Hivestack’s programmatic technology allows media buyers to use GDPR compliant data that is contextual and dynamic in order to reach their consumers like never before. This partnership also creates opportunities for their advertisers to extend their digital reach by accessing our premium inventory in the UK."
“The outdoor advertising industry has been hit hard by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic”, shared Diederick Ubels, Co-Founder Sage + Archer. “In times of uncertainty, media buyers are more hesitant to plan campaigns that may not be able to deliver the expected results as governments apply national and regional rules that impact footfall. By integrating with Hivestack, we have further expanded our reach, providing media buyers with the flexibility and insights required to realise impact while starting, stopping, measuring and optimising campaigns based on real-time mobile device data.”
