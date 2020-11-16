US-23 overnight closures for truss sign replacement in Genesee County start Nov. 16

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Genesee

HIGHWAY: US-23

CLOSEST CITY: Fenton

START DATE: 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will replace overhead truss signs along US-23, requiring overnight closures. This work is part of an overall $1.3 million investment to upgrade signs along more than 12 miles of US-23 in Genesee County.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single-lane closures on US-23, with intermittent 15-minute closures of the freeway for sign removal and installation. Single-lane closures will begin each night at 9 p.m. and end by 6 a.m. Intermittent 15-minute closures should be expected between midnight and 4 a.m.

On Monday, Nov. 16, crews will be addressing truss signs on northbound US-23, south of Silver Lake Road.

From Tuesday, Nov. 17, through Friday, Nov. 20, crews will be addressing truss signs on southbound US-23, north of North Road Exit. This work will also require closing the southbound US-23 ramp to North Road.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work involves replacing existing overhead truss signs and their foundations. Replacing these signs with new, more reflective signs will help ensure they are visible at night for drivers and that they are current with federal safety guidelines.