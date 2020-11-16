More than 3,600 slices of Americana come up for bid in Holabird's huge, 5-day 'Spooktacular' auction Oct. 29 thru Nov. 2

1960s-era 25-cent Jennings slot machine from the famous Nevada Club Casino, a must-have for collectors of Lake Tahoe items, featuring the classic Jennings Indian Head in brass ($2,625).

$1,000 note from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco (Series of 1934-A), in VF-to-EF condition, Fr. 2212-L, featuring a portrait of President Grover Cleveland ($2,500).

Rare Wells Fargo and Company (N.Y.) stock certificate from 1870, certificate #312, issued for 100 shares to H.W. Perkins, signed by the company president, treasurer and secretary ($2,875).

Extremely rare 5-cent token from the post exchange at Camp Yosemite in California, round and 24 millimeters in diameter ($2,000).