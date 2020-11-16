Middlesex Barracks - Excessive Speed
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A304879
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/16/2020, 1405 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: (US RT 2, near Danville Hill Rd, Cabot
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Randy Stoddard
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police stopped a 2017 GMC truck for traveling 81 mph in a posted 50 mph zone on US RT 2, near Danville Hill Rd, in Cabot. The operator was identified as Stoddard. He was subsequently issued a citation for Excessive Speed and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 01/07/21, at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/07/21, 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
