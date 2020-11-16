Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks - Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A304879

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice                         

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/16/2020, 1405 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: (US RT 2, near Danville Hill Rd, Cabot

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

 

ACCUSED: Randy Stoddard                                             

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police stopped a 2017 GMC truck for traveling 81 mph in a posted 50 mph zone on US RT 2, near Danville Hill Rd, in Cabot.  The operator was identified as Stoddard.  He was subsequently issued a citation for Excessive Speed and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 01/07/21, at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/07/21, 0830 hours            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a    

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Crista Maurice & K9 Cole

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

