Goose Island Reopens Fishing Pier, Bayfront, Bayfront Campsites

ROCKPORT— After suffering damages from Hurricane Harvey more than three years ago, Goose Island State Park has reopened its new fishing pier, bayfront area and bayfront campsites to the public.

When Harvey hit the park, the high wind speeds tore off most of the lights throughout the pier and removed large portions of floorboards. The running boards, which support the floorboards of the pier, were flexed to a point where stress fractures could be seen throughout the length of the pier. Almost all the handrails had also been destroyed.

The new pier spans 1,620 feet into St. Charles and Aransas Bay, and visitors will be able to cast a line and try to hook spotted seatrout, snook, red and black drum, mullet and flounder. Fishing licenses are not required when fishing from the pier or shoreline in a state park.

Anyone planning a trip to a Texas State Park should keep in mind that parks are operating at a limited capacity, so reserving day passes and overnight camping spots in advance is highly recommended since some parks are expected to reach their capacity limit. Day passes and overnight reservations can be booked online though the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website or over the phone by calling (512) 389-8900.