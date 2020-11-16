Railroad Crossing to Temporarily Close in Clearfield

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that the R J Corman Railroad is scheduled to repair a railroad crossing this week in Clearfield. The work location is on Mt Joy Road (Route 1006), in the Plymptonville area of Clearfield.

Repair work will make it necessary to close the crossing on Wednesday and Thursday, November 18 and 19. Drivers will need to use alternate routes to get around the closure.

Work incudes repair of the broken rail, as well as surface paving. Work is expected to be complete by sunset on Thursday. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution, remain alert for railroad operators and equipment, approach railroad crossings with care, and to “Always expect a train.”

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013 , Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

# # #