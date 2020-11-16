Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Northbound Route 65 Ohio River Boulevard Lane Restriction Tuesday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a short-term lane restriction on northbound Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday, November 17 weather permitting.

A short-term left-lane restriction will occur between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday on northbound Route 65 between the West End Bridge and the Marshall Avenue ramp. Crews from the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy will conduct work in the median area. 

Please use caution if traveling in this area and be prepared for stopped traffic.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

