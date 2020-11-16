Northbound Route 65 Ohio River Boulevard Lane Restriction Tuesday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a short-term lane restriction on northbound Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday, November 17 weather permitting.

A short-term left-lane restriction will occur between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday on northbound Route 65 between the West End Bridge and the Marshall Avenue ramp. Crews from the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy will conduct work in the median area.

Please use caution if traveling in this area and be prepared for stopped traffic.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

