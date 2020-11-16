PennDOT Reopens 2nd Avenue Bridge in Upper Providence Township, Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has reopened the bridge carrying 2nd Avenue over Mingo Creek in Upper Providence Township, Montgomery County, following the completion of a bridge rehabilitation project.

Built in 1883, the bridge is 10 feet long and 17 feet wide. The structure carries an average of 4130 vehicles a day.

This structure is one of seven bridges under a $5 million project to repair or replace poor condition bridges in Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties.

Other bridges completed under this project include:

Springton Road over Indian Run in Wallace Township, Chester County; and

West State Road over the west branch of Red Clay Creek in Kennett Township, Chester County.

The other structures in this bridge improvement project include the following:

Clay Creek Road over White Clay Creek in Franklin Township, Chester County;

Route 282 (Creek Road) over a branch of the Brandywine Creek in East Brandywine Township, Chester County;

Baltimore Pike over Red Clay Creek in New Garden Township, Chester County; and

Hulmeville Road over Chubb Run in Middletown Township and Penndel Borough, Bucks County.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of Cinnaminson, New Jersey, is the general contractor on this bridge improvement project that is financed with 100 percent state funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in late summer 2022.

