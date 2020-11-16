F&G Commission meeting Nov. 19-20 in Lewiston

Note: This press release has been updated to reflect changes to the Commission meeting consistent with the updated Stay Healthy Order issued Nov. 14.

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet in Lewiston on Nov. 19-20, with the public hearing starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 in the Clearwater Regional Office at 3316 16th Street. People can address the Commission in person about any matters related to Fish and Game at that time. Attendance will be consistent with the updated Stay Healthy Order issued November 14, limiting indoor public gatherings to no more than 10 people. There will not be a virtual opportunity to participate in the public meeting or address the Commission.

The business meeting will continue at 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, at the same location. Public comments will not be taken during this portion of the meeting. However, there will be opportunity to listen to the business meeting at Fish and Game regional offices consistent with the Stay Healthy Order limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people. This opportunity will not be available at the McCall Subregional Office.

Commissioners are scheduled to act on limiting nonresident participation in general season deer and elk hunts, modifying the spring 2021 steelhead season, approving a conservation easement adjustment for Clagstone Meadows, considering a petition for rulemaking affecting controlled hunt applications, and appointing a representative to the Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation and Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies.

Other agenda topics include updates from Fish and Game staff about various topics, including the new licensing system, moose research, Chronic Wasting Disease, and more. See the full agenda.

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director's Office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-368-6185 (TDD).