Reminder: Game and Fish holding virtual meetings on elk feedgrounds

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is inviting the public to participate in the development of a long-term feedgrounds management plan.

11/16/2020 5:35:49 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is inviting the public to participate in the development of a long-term feedgrounds management plan beginning with a series of virtual meetings in December.

“Game and Fish manages several feedgrounds in Wyoming,” said Scott Edberg, deputy chief of the wildlife. “These meetings are the beginning of a public process to address the increasing complexities of supplemental feeding of elk on feedgrounds in western Wyoming. Among these complexities are wildlife diseases, including chronic wasting disease (CWD).”

Participants must register in advance of the meetings. Enrolled participants will receive a confirmation email with a link to join the meeting. The same presentations will be shown at each meeting; enroll in one session only.

Meetings are planned for:

Date Time Tuesday, Dec. 1 5-8 p.m Wednesday, Dec. 2 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3 4-7 p.m.

The public will hear presentations from Game and Fish including an overview of elk feedgrounds in Wyoming, current wildlife disease concerns, including CWD, and current brucellosis management on feedgrounds. Participants will also hear from federal partners on their role in the feeding of elk in western Wyoming. Time is reserved for questions and brief public comments.

A presentation recording will be available on the Game and Fish Elk Feedground Public Collaborative Process website by Dec. 10 for those unable to attend a live meeting. Upon completion of a virtual meeting, participants will be emailed an online comment form. Written comments will be accepted electronically Dec.1, 2020 - Jan. 8, 2021.

Anyone can stay up-to-date on the Elk Feedgrounds Public Collaborative Process by visiting: https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/elk-feedgrounds.

The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Game and Fish at (307) 777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

(Mark Gocke - 307-249-5811)

- WGFD -