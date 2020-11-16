Roadway Resurfacing Projects in the North Country Complete
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the completion of $32.5 million in roadway resurfacing projects throughout the North Country. As part of these Department of Transportation-led projects, a 25.4-mile stretch of State Route 28 from Eagle Bay to Blue Mountain Lake in Hamilton County was resurfaced. This section of Route 28 is part of the Central Adirondack Trail Scenic Byway and follows the path of the Fulton Chain of Lakes, connecting many of the area's most popular destinations for recreation and tourism.
Additionally, thanks to a $14 million investment, 172 lane miles of pavement has been restored on 20 state highways in St. Lawrence, Franklin and Clinton counties. The projects improved driving conditions and enhanced safety along key connectors for North Country travelers, ensuring the smooth flow of people and commerce throughout the region.
"Maintaining strong and safe infrastructure is key to driving economic growth, and that's why New York has worked so hard to invest in transportation systems across the state," Governor Cuomo said. "The North Country remains as one of New York's top tourism destinations and these improved roadways will make it easier for both residents and visitors to experience the region's natural beauty and exciting recreational opportunities."
Route 28 Project:
The $18.5 million project on Route 28 included newly designed drainage features that allowed existing roadside ditches to be excavated and graded, enhancing safety for motorists and facilitating storm water runoff. Native Adirondack cobblestone was also used for most drainage locations rather than the typical grey stone, improving the roadway's aesthetic appeal. New signage, guiderail and improved snowmobile crossings were also installed at some locations.
In keeping with Governor Cuomo's Drivers First initiative, which prioritizes the convenience of motorists to minimize traffic congestion and travel delays due to road and bridge construction, work was suspended on weekends to minimize impacts to the traveling public.
Paving Projects in St. Lawrence, Franklin and Clinton Counties:
Paving in St. Lawrence County took place at the following locations:
- 16 lane miles of State Route 68 between the Village of Canton and the hamlet of Pierrepont in the Town of Pierrpont.
- 25 lane miles of State Route 58 from Braisie Corners in the Town of Macomb to the intersection of State Routes 58 and 12 in the Town of Morristown.
- 16 lane miles of State Route 37C between the Village of Massena in the Town of Massena and the hamlet of Helena in the Town of Brasher.
- 11 lane miles of State Route 68 between Woodbridge Corners and the Village of Canton in the Town of Canton.
- 8 lane miles of State Route 56 between the hamlets of Norfolk and Raymondville in the Town of Norfolk.
- 7 lane miles of State Route 458 between the hamlet of Nicholville and the Franklin County Line in the Town of Hopkinton.
- 4 lane miles of State Route 56 between the hamlets of Norwood and Norfolk in the Town of Norfolk.
- 3 lane miles of State Route 310 between the intersection of State Route 310 and US 11 and State Route 310 and Finnegan Road in the Town of Canton.
- 2 miles of US Route 11 between the Canton Village Line and the intersection of US Route 11 and State Route 68 in the Town of Canton.
Paving in Franklin County took place at the following locations:
- 16 lane miles of State Route 3 between the Essex County line and the hamlet of Vermontville in the Town of Franklin.
- 5 lane miles of State Route 3 from the village line in Tupper Lake to intersection of State Route 3 and Pleasant Street in the Town of Tupper Lake.
- 6 lane miles of US Route 11 between the Chateaugay Village line and the Clinton County line in the Town of Chateaugay.
- 6 lane miles of State Route 30 between the Malone town line and Lake Titus in the Town of Malone.
- 2 lane miles of State Route 37 between the Malone Village line and the intersection of State Route 37 and US Route 11 in the Town of Malone.
- 8 lane miles of State Route 95 between the Bombay Town line and the hamlet of Bombay in the Town of Bombay.
Paving in Clinton County took place at the following locations:
- 7 lane miles of State Route 9B between King's Bay Road and the Village of Rouses Point in the Town of Champlain.
- 8 lane miles of US 11 from the hamlet of Churubusco in the Town of Clinton to Ellenburg Corners in the Town of Ellenburg.
- 6 lane miles of State Route 22B between the intersection of State Route 22B and Staley Road and the bridge over the Saranac River in the hamlet of Morrisonville in the Town of Schuyler Falls.
- 5 lane miles of State Route 190 between Plank Road and Ellenburg Corners in the Town of Ellenburg.
- 11 lane miles of State Route 3 between the hamlets of Clayburgh and Moffittsville in the Town of Saranac.
The work builds on the recent completion of multiple paving projects on portions of seven state highways in Jefferson County and further facilitates access to the North Country's many recreation destinations, creating additional opportunities for tourism and increased economic activity.
State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, "A safe, reliable and resilient transportation network is vitally important to the well-being and economic health of our communities. These paving improvements demonstrate Governor Cuomo's commitment to making the necessary investments to keep our communities connected, while ensuring that New York's roads remain safe and accessible."
William G. Farber, Chairman of the Hamilton County Board of Supervisors, said, "The improvements to this 25 mile section of the Central Adirondack Trail (NYS Route 28) is another demonstration of Governor Cuomo's commitment to Tourism and the business in the Adirondacks. I have worked with the Governor and many of his State Agencies over the last decade to do great things to enhance our infrastructure, from Trails to Technology, and certainly in this case the Governor as well as DOT have my sincere thanks!".
