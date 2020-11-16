Roadway Resurfacing Projects in the North Country Complete

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the completion of $32.5 million in roadway resurfacing projects throughout the North Country. As part of these Department of Transportation-led projects, a 25.4-mile stretch of State Route 28 from Eagle Bay to Blue Mountain Lake in Hamilton County was resurfaced. This section of Route 28 is part of the Central Adirondack Trail Scenic Byway and follows the path of the Fulton Chain of Lakes, connecting many of the area's most popular destinations for recreation and tourism.

Additionally, thanks to a $14 million investment, 172 lane miles of pavement has been restored on 20 state highways in St. Lawrence, Franklin and Clinton counties. The projects improved driving conditions and enhanced safety along key connectors for North Country travelers, ensuring the smooth flow of people and commerce throughout the region.

"Maintaining strong and safe infrastructure is key to driving economic growth, and that's why New York has worked so hard to invest in transportation systems across the state," Governor Cuomo said. "The North Country remains as one of New York's top tourism destinations and these improved roadways will make it easier for both residents and visitors to experience the region's natural beauty and exciting recreational opportunities."

Route 28 Project:

The $18.5 million project on Route 28 included newly designed drainage features that allowed existing roadside ditches to be excavated and graded, enhancing safety for motorists and facilitating storm water runoff. Native Adirondack cobblestone was also used for most drainage locations rather than the typical grey stone, improving the roadway's aesthetic appeal. New signage, guiderail and improved snowmobile crossings were also installed at some locations.

In keeping with Governor Cuomo's Drivers First initiative, which prioritizes the convenience of motorists to minimize traffic congestion and travel delays due to road and bridge construction, work was suspended on weekends to minimize impacts to the traveling public.

Paving Projects in St. Lawrence, Franklin and Clinton Counties:

Paving in St. Lawrence County took place at the following locations: