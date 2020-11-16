Fraud.net Named as a Top 100 North America Finalist by Red Herring

Fraud.net delivers the world’s most advanced infrastructure for fraud management – powered by a sophisticated collective intelligence network, world class artificial intelligence, and a modern, cloud-based platform. Fraud.net, a leader in AI-powered fraud prevention, selected for Red Herring’s Top 100 award, one of the technology industry’s most prestigious prizes.



NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraud.net, a leader in AI-powered fraud prevention, has been selected as a finalist for Red Herring’s Top 100 North America award, one of the technology industry’s most prestigious prizes.

Finalists for the awards are among the continent’s brightest and most innovative private ventures, as determined by Red Herring’s editorial team. Editors selected the finalists during a months-long process that takes into account criteria including disruptive impact, proof of concept, financial performance, market footprint, and quality of management.

The Top 100 North America designation, which was launched in 1996, has been awarded to up-and-coming companies that have since become industry benchmarks. Previous Top 100 finalists have included Alibaba, Facebook, Google, Skype, Spotify, Twitter, and YouTube.

“We were proud to have been selected by Red Herring as a finalist,” said Fraud.net Chief Executive Officer Whitney Anderson. “We have worked hard to deliver innovation and exceptional service to our clients as we scaled our product, and expanded our global footprint. It’s rewarding to see those efforts recognized by some of the industry’s top experts at an industry-leading publication.”

The Top 100 North America has become not only a springboard for some of tech’s biggest names, but a valued and trusted tool for venture capitalists, experts, and analysts as well.

“Selecting finalists for this year’s Top 100 has proved more difficult than ever,” said Alex Vieux, publisher and chairman of Red Herring. “North America has been tech’s beating heart for years–but never have I seen such an exciting, disruptive, and innovative generation as we have in 2020. Fraud.net fully deserves its place among our finalists, and I’ve every confidence it will make a significant impact in the tech world.”

Finalists will have the opportunity to present their winning strategies at the Red Herring Top 100 North America conference on Nov 17-18, 2020. The Top 100 winners will be announced after all the presentations at the Top 100 Forum.

About Fraud.net: AI-powered Fraud Prevention

Fraud.net uses collective intelligence and machine learning to make digital transactions safe. Leveraging sophisticated AI-powered fraud prevention / deep learning to analyze transaction data in real-time, Fraud.net identifies transactional anomalies and hard-to-detect fraud. Fraud.net provides a unified solution for digital enterprises in every industry, including online retail, financial services, and travel. Fraud.net also provides the industry’s only cloud-based ‘glass-box’ system for fraud, offering a transparent and comprehensive presentation of risk to make businesses safer, smarter, and more profitable.

About Red Herring

Red Herring is a global media company which unites the world’s best high technology innovators, venture investors and business decision makers in a variety of forums: a leading innovation magazine, an online daily technology news service, technology newsletters and major events for technology leaders around the globe. Red Herring provides an insider’s access to the global innovation economy, featuring unparalleled insights on the emerging technologies driving the economy.