Chief Justice Beasley Continues Court System COVID-19 Response; Extends Emergency Directives

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley issued an order today extending emergency directives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Public health precautions remain in place as the court system continues to increase operations. These directives are extended for 30 days and were last extended on October 15, 2020.

Many court hearings continue to be handled remotely using teleconferencing tools, and the public is encouraged to conduct as much business as possible online. Some matters, like traffic tickets, can be handled completely online without ever coming to court, and some court filings can be prepared online with the court system’s new Guide and File service.

Today’s order also extends Emergency Directive 10, which allows jury trials to resume in districts with an approved Jury Trial Resumption Plan. Chief Justice Beasley required senior resident superior court judges to collaborate with other local officials to plan for the safe resumption of jury trials. The plans must provide for social distancing, mask wearing, daily screening, and other public health measures.

A brief summary of the extended emergency directives are as follows:

Emergency Directive 2 – Clerks of superior court are required post a notice at the entrance to every court facility in their county directing that any person who has likely been exposed to COVID-19 should not enter the courthouse.

To view a list of previous orders from the Chief Justice and the Supreme Court of North Carolina, please visit the continuously updated Coronavirus (COVID-19) announcement page.