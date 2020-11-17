Accelevents Announces Allen Yesilevich as Head of Marketing and Growth

Allen Yesilevich, Head of Marketing & Growth, joins Accelevents

Marketing Industry Leader Joins Prominent Virtual and Hybrid Events Platform to Drive Sustainable Brand Growth in Post-Covid Landscape

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accelevents, Inc., a leading all-in-one virtual and hybrid events platform, has named Allen Yesilevich as Head of Marketing and Growth. In this new role, Yesilevich will be responsible for driving all aspects of the brand’s long-term growth strategy with a focus on maximizing value for stakeholders. He will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Kazarian.

This appointment reflects the changing landscape in the events industry as organizations are increasingly seeking comprehensive solutions for effective digital platforms to deliver on brand goals. Yesilevich will collaborate with internal and external business leaders to identify opportunities for growth acceleration and strategic customer acquisition.

“I am delighted to welcome Allen to the team where he will focus on elevating our brand growth and helping us expand our customer and partner relationships,” said Kazarian. “In this role, Allen is poised to tap into his deep knowledge of events, trade shows, and experiential marketing to bolster Accelevents to heightened levels of success.”

Prior to joining Accelevents, Yesilevich led strategic marketing and growth initiatives at MC2, an exhibit, events, and experiential company that works with global brands including Canon, Samsung, Motorola, Unilever, Netflix, Bloomberg, and Nike. He also spent more than 10 years as a marketing, brand, and digital strategist in roles at global companies within the professional and advisory services industries.

“I am beyond thrilled to be joining Accelevents and applying my knowledge in this new professional chapter in my life,” Yesilevich said. “The events industry is going through a massive evolution and I am most excited about partnering with event marketers, event planners, event agencies, and other senior marketing executives on helping them host engaging, safe, and responsible events that move the needle.”

About Accelevents

Accelevents is an all-in-one virtual & hybrid events platform that empowers event organizers and marketing professionals to create authentic human connections and memorable experiences. As a leading event technology platform, Accelevents is redefining the way brands connect with their audiences with a user-friendly yet robust set of customizable and interactive features. Attendees can watch keynote talks, attend multiple breakout sessions, engage within workshops, interact with virtual exhibitors, network with groups or individuals, answer polls, download materials, and participate in live chats. Accelevents supports multi-faceted online, hybrid, and in-person conferences, summits, fundraisers, educational seminars, team building events, community networking, festivals, and more.