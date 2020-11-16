Representative Carl O. Sherman takes part in #BeLikeBo community effort

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.

11/15/2020

Lancaster, Texas – State Representative Carl O. Sherman (D-109), along with staff, will be aiding in a food distribution drive Wednesday, November 18 as part of a #BeLikeBo community effort. In collaboration with the Botham Jean Foundation and the North Texas Food Bank, the food drive is a collective effort to feed families and to pay homage to the late Botham Jean.

“This effort is just one more way to remember this man and his love for the community,” State Representative Sherman said.

The food drive is open to all, will begin at 10 a.m. and will continue until all food is distributed at the Lancaster Senior Life Center, 240 Veterans Memorial Parkway in Lancaster. This spirit of giving fits well with Bo’s Law, a piece of legislation Representative Sherman announced plans to introduce into the 87th Legislative Session in January.

“I am excited to be able to be a part of bringing this event to life in District 109,” Representative Sherman said. “I am forever grateful to both the Botham Jean Foundation and the North Texas Food Bank for making this spirit of giving possible and not letting Botham Jean and his loving spirit be forgotten.”

