FLAG ALERT: Lowering of the US and NC Flags to Half-Staff Until Sunset November 20, 2020 in Honor of North Carolina Native, US Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Gearld Garza

Governor Roy Cooper today ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning today, November 16, 2020 until sunset on Friday, November 20, 2020 in honor of North Carolina native, US Army Chief Warrant Officer 3, Dallas Gearld Garza, who passed away in a helicopter accident with four other Americans in Sinai, Egypt on Thursday. 

Originally from Fayetteville, North Carolina, he was a pilot assigned to Aviation Company, Task Force Sinai. Garza enlisted in the Army in 2005 and was commissioned in 2010. He deployed to Egypt in January as part of peacekeeping operations with the Multinational Force and Observers. Garza previously served in Afghanistan and Iraq. 

His military awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Army Service Ribbon, among many others.

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated. 

