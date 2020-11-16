Game and Fish Commission meeting moves online

No in-person attendance

11/13/2020 7:20:26 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s Nov. 17-18 meeting will be held online only. There will be no in-person meeting option. All presentations and attendance will be via ZOOM video conferencing. Attendees will have a chance to comment on each specific agenda item and can speak to the Commission about any matter.

To participate via ZOOM, registration is required. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email with instructions to join the meeting. Sign-up links for each day are available on the Commission webpage.

The Commission will hear informational presentations and updates on several items including the elk feedgrounds in Wyoming, Department efforts to review and evaluate trapping regulations, construction of the new Cody Regional Office and employee housing in Jackson.

The Commission will also be asked to vote to approve meeting dates and locations for 2021 and Chpt. 61 - Collection of Shed Antlers and Horns.

The full agenda with all presentations is available on the Game and Fish website. Learn more and watch on the Commission webpage.

The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Game and Fish at (307) 777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

(Sara DiRienzo (307-777-4540))

- WGFD -