Wyoming Wildlife photo contest deadline soon

11/16/2020 5:31:28 PM

Cheyenne - Photographers have less than two weeks to submit their best shots to the 2020 Wyoming Wildlife magazine annual photo contest. Submissions close at midnight Nov. 23 and must be entered online.

Winning entries will be published in the February 2021 photo issue of Wyoming Wildlife. The grand-prize winner for the best overall photo will receive $600 and a $350 voucher for a print of their shot on metal, gallery mount or other canvas at Artizen Photo Printing. Prizes are also offered for first, second and third places in each of the four photo categories. Honorable mentions will also be recognized.

Contestants can submit up to 10 photographs; the maximum size for each is 9 MB. Each must represent one of the following categories:

Wildlife - wild mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish and insects

Scenic - landmarks, scenery or inanimate objects are prominent

Recreation - people enjoying the outdoors through hunting, fishing, hiking, backpacking, skiing or other outdoor activities

Flora - wildflowers, foliage, fruiting bodies or other parts of plants

Photos must have been taken in Wyoming and cannot have been previously submitted to or taken on assignment for Wyoming Wildlife. For more information, complete submission guidelines and prizes, visit the photo contest web page. For questions, contact Patrick Owen at (307) 777-4547 or patrick.owen@wyo.gov.

About Wyoming Wildlife Magazine Wyoming Wildlife is published 12 times a year for anglers, hunters and wildlife enthusiasts. Subscribe for $14.95 for 12 issues by calling (800) 710-8345 or online.

(Sara DiRienzo (307-777-4540))

- WGFD -