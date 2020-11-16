HIP HOP ARTIST TRU DEF ANNOUNCES FUNDRAISER ON INSTAGRAM LIVE TO FEED 1,000 FAMILIES FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Tru Def Tru Def To Feed 1000 Families For The Holidays.

LA newcomer will donate all proceeds to Food Finders Inc.

I’m here for our community, to help men who were never fathered, foster care kids, and adults.” — Tru Def

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American recording artist Tru Def [K-Swiss, Pepsi, Microsoft] will be fundraising to feed 1,000 families and raise awareness of the hunger crisis facing Los Angeles this holiday season. The event will take place virtually on Instagram Live from 12-6 pm PST or 3-9 pm E.S.T. pm on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020. Tru will donate all proceeds to Food Finders Inc.

Viewers can help those in need during Tru Def’s live stream on Instagram by donating one dollar to Food Finders Inc’s website. On average, 1.4 million people go hungry in Los Angeles every day, and the numbers are increasing as cases for COVID-19 rise. Due to the pandemic, 2.1 million people are unemployed and are unable to provide for their families. While 1.6 tons of food is thrown away by the county alone, 90,000 eateries in California discard perfectly good food every year as well.

Originally a Dallas native, Tru Def, born Desmond Williams, is no stranger to adversity and understands the importance of community and helping those in need during the global pandemic. Tru moved to Los Angeles less than 90 days ago – and is inspired to help his new community by calling people to action to help feed nutritious meals to 1,000 families through Food Finders Inc services. Food Finders Inc. partners with hundreds of grocery stores, restaurants, food manufacturers, and bakeries to provide food for shelters throughout Southern California. Some of the food pantries they work with are New Directions for Veterans, LA Dreamer Center, North Valley Caring Center, and Westside Food Bank.

Tru Def is best known for his passion as a lyricist and producer. He has shared the stage with Lupe Fiasco, Bun B, T.I, Dave East, Pitbull, Lil John, Ludacris, and Big K.R.I.T. He also started his label “Dreams Come Tru Records” after meeting 22-time Grammy Award winner Jay Z. He has previously partnered with brands like Lyft, Nordstrom, and Ear Peace. Tru Def recently announced a collaboration with Artist Voice Media on his upcoming album, The Poet, scheduled for release in January 2021.



