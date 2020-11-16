Berks County: Additional Road Work

​County: Berks Municipality: Various Road name: PA 61 Between: Shoemakersville Drive and Birch Hill Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction southbound for utility pole work. Please use caution. Start date: 11/16/20 Est completion date: 11/24/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Douglass Township Road name: Farmington Avenue Between: County Line and Colebrookdale Road Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Start date: 11/16/20 Est completion date: 11/17/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Douglass Township Road name: Colebrookdale Road Between: Woodside Lane and Colebrookdale Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Start date: 11/18/20 Est completion date: 11/20/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Caernarvon Township Road name: California Road Between: Lancaster County Line and Morgantown Road Type of work: Crack Sealing Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Start date: 11/16/20 Est completion date: 11/18/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Exeter Township Road name: PA 345 Between: Plum Street and Benjamin Franklin Highway Type of work: Crack Sealing Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Start date: 11/19/20 Est completion date: 11/20/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Marion Township Road name: US 422 Between: Rehrersburg Road and Sheridan Road Type of work: Brush Cutting Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane closure westbound. Start date: 11/16/20 Est completion date: 11/18/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Marion Township Road name: US 422 Between: Rehrersburg Road and Sheridan Road Type of work: Brush Cutting Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane closure westbound. Start date: 11/20/20 Est completion date: 11/20/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Richmond Township Road name: Dunkels Church Road Between: Kohler Hill Road and Crystal Cave Road Type of work: Crack Sealing Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Start date: 11/16/20 Est completion date: 11/18/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Maxatawny Township Road name: Crystal Ridge Road Between: Crystal Cave Road and Lincoln Road Type of work: Crack Sealing Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Start date: 11/19/20 Est completion date: 11/20/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Rockland Township Road name: Forgedale Road Between: Stimmel Road and Lyons Road Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane closure with flagging. Start date: 11/16/20 Est completion date: 11/20/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: