Berks County: Additional Road Work

​County:  Berks Municipality:  Various Road name:  PA 61 Between:  Shoemakersville Drive and Birch Hill Type of work:  Utility Work Work being done by:  Local Utility Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction southbound for utility pole work. Please use caution. Start date:  11/16/20 Est completion date:  11/24/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  Douglass Township Road name:  Farmington Avenue Between:  County Line and Colebrookdale Road Type of work:  Drainage Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. Start date:  11/16/20 Est completion date:  11/17/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  Douglass Township Road name:  Colebrookdale Road Between:  Woodside Lane and Colebrookdale Type of work:  Drainage Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. Start date:  11/18/20 Est completion date:  11/20/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  Caernarvon Township Road name:  California Road Between:  Lancaster County Line and Morgantown Road Type of work:  Crack Sealing Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. Start date:  11/16/20 Est completion date:  11/18/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  Exeter Township Road name:  PA 345 Between:  Plum Street and Benjamin Franklin Highway Type of work:  Crack Sealing Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. Start date:  11/19/20 Est completion date:  11/20/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  Marion Township Road name:  US 422 Between:  Rehrersburg Road and Sheridan Road Type of work:  Brush Cutting Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane closure westbound. Start date:  11/16/20 Est completion date:  11/18/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  Marion Township Road name:  US 422 Between:  Rehrersburg Road and Sheridan Road Type of work:  Brush Cutting Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane closure westbound. Start date:  11/20/20 Est completion date:  11/20/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  Richmond Township Road name:  Dunkels Church Road Between:  Kohler Hill Road and Crystal Cave Road Type of work:  Crack Sealing Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. Start date:  11/16/20 Est completion date:  11/18/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  Maxatawny Township Road name:  Crystal Ridge Road Between:  Crystal Cave Road and Lincoln Road Type of work:  Crack Sealing Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. Start date:  11/19/20 Est completion date:  11/20/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  Rockland Township Road name:  Forgedale Road Between:  Stimmel Road and Lyons Road Type of work:  Drainage Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane closure with flagging. Start date:  11/16/20 Est completion date:  11/20/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update: 

Berks County: Additional Road Work

