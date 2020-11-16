Civatree Technologies Releases "Civatree Talks" Web Series
Video series features SAP industry expertsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new web series, “Civatree Talks”, created by PSO Civatree Technologies, begins airing in November 2020 on www.civatree.com and will distributed across social media outlets YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter. The series features industry experts who partner with Civatree, talking SAP topics and more with Civatree’s President, Richard Lichtenstein, in short, 15 to 20-minute “fireside chat” style videos.
The series aims to talk about emerging trends, answer questions on popular topics and talk in the context of business outcomes on SAP-related topics like virtualization of SAP, migrating SAP HANA ahead of the 2027 SAP support cutoff, and implementing cloud and hybrid cloud strategies.
The first episode debuted on 11/13/20 (View Link) and is part 1 of a 3-part segment with VMware’s SAP Global Alliance Director, Dominic Uliano. Uliano is a recognized and highly regarded expert within the SAP Ecosystem who leverages his extensive SAP knowledge and expertise to create VMware’s strategic SAP Technical Vision and Roadmap at VMware. He works closely with SAP to ensure the highest level of collaboration and joint execution between SAP and VMware on strategic initiatives such as virtualized HANA, Mobility, End User Computing, and Cloud.
Civatree looks forward to sharing the VMware segments with Uliano throughout the month of November, which have completed filming, followed by a series with Dell Technologies.
Richard Lichtenstein, Civatree’s President and host of the series, said, “We are excited to team up with our great partners like VMware to share the latest information to help SAP customers understand options that will allow them to understand the blueprint to modernize while realizing great savings.”
ABOUT CIVATREE TECHNOLOGIES
Civatree Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of ESI Technologies, is the leading SAP on VMware services partner and the preferred SAP services organization of Dell Technologies. Civatree offers solutions to meet customers’ needs wherever they are in their SAP or SAP HANA journey, providing services and products that modernize SAP deployments, from migrations to cloud enablement, automation, and disaster-recovery. Whether it is designing and architecting or conducting a health-check to help improve and transform an existing environment, Civatree is the trusted advisor throughout the journey. Through Civatree’s collective experience, they deliver innovative solutions that greatly reduce costs and enable customers to capitalize on solving today’s SAP efficiency challenges.
Civatree is based in Toronto, Ontario and Miami, FL.
www.civatree.com
Jennifer Oddo, Director of Operations
Civatree Technologies
+1 305-347-5146
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn