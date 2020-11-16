Notice of Judicial Vacancy

The Judicial Nominating Committee received a letter from Governor Doug Burgum convening the Committee to screen applicants and submit a list of nominees to fill a judgeship in the Northeast Judicial District (with chambers in Cavalier) as a result of the resignation of Judge Laurie Fontaine.

The committee is now accepting applications from qualified attorneys interested in the district court appointment. The judgeship will be filled under N.D.C.C. Chapter 27-25. Application information is included below.

Application Form Statement of Interests Form Applications can be sent to info@sband.org and must be received by 3:00 p.m. (CST) on Friday, November 20, 2020. The following week, the State Bar Association will conduct an electronic judicial candidate survey of the applicants before the Judicial Nominating Committee meets.