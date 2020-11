Major Brands Oil Acquires Central Oil

Acquisition Adds to Major Brands Industrial Lubricant Offering

HOLLAND, MICHIGAN, USA, November 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holland, Michigan. . . Major Brands Oil, a leading Midwest distributor of high-quality oils andlubricants, announced today the acquisition of Central Oil, a Roseville, Michigan distributor specializing in industrial and commercial lubricants for southeast Michigan and Ohio.“Central Oil has earned a reputation for superior expertise across a wide range of industrialproducts and applications,” said Kyle Klingenberg, President and CEO, Major Brands Oil. “Thesynergy created by our two companies is exciting; expanding our market while offering allcustomers a broader product line, including many high-high caliber industrial lubricants . Wewelcome the Central Oil team to the Major Brands family.”Founded in 1958, Central Oil has a footprint strategically located within the Greater Detroitcorridor for next day delivery of coolants, lubricants, oils, and specialty chemicals. The companyis ISO 9001 & 14001 certified.Major Brands Oil is a Shell Lubricants Prestige Distributor, giving customers direct access to the highest quality lubricant products and brands available on the market, including Shell Rotella, Pennzoil, and Quaker State. Incorporated in 1981, Major Brands Oil Company continues the tradition of a Michigan family business under the direction of brothers Kyle and Justin Klingenberg.KYLE KLINGENBERGkklingenberg@majorbrandsoil.com800-968-9000majorbrandsoil.com