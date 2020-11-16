Major Brands Oil Acquires Central Oil
Acquisition Adds to Major Brands Industrial Lubricant OfferingHOLLAND, MICHIGAN, USA, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holland, Michigan. . . Major Brands Oil, a leading Midwest distributor of high-quality oils and
lubricants, announced today the acquisition of Central Oil, a Roseville, Michigan distributor
specializing in industrial and commercial lubricants for southeast Michigan and Ohio.
“Central Oil has earned a reputation for superior expertise across a wide range of industrial
products and applications,” said Kyle Klingenberg, President and CEO, Major Brands Oil. “The
synergy created by our two companies is exciting; expanding our market while offering all
customers a broader product line, including many high-high caliber industrial lubricants. We
welcome the Central Oil team to the Major Brands family.”
Founded in 1958, Central Oil has a footprint strategically located within the Greater Detroit
corridor for next day delivery of coolants, lubricants, oils, and specialty chemicals. The company
is ISO 9001 & 14001 certified.
Major Brands Oil is a Shell Lubricants Prestige Distributor, giving customers direct access to the highest quality lubricant products and brands available on the market, including Shell Rotella, Pennzoil, and Quaker State. Incorporated in 1981, Major Brands Oil Company continues the tradition of a Michigan family business under the direction of brothers Kyle and Justin Klingenberg.
KYLE KLINGENBERG
kklingenberg@majorbrandsoil.com
800-968-9000
majorbrandsoil.com
Tom Murdoch
MURDOCH MARKETING
+1 616-283-0057
email us here