I-79 Glenfield Interchange Ramp Inspections this Week in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities at the I-79 Glenfield interchange in Glenfield Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Wednesday, November 16-18 weather permitting.

Shoulder closures will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day on the ramps from I-79 to Route 65 as crews from the Markosky Engineering Group and the Sofis Rigging Company conduct inspection work. Additionally, single-lane closures will occur on Route 65 in the inspection area.

Flagging operations will occur. Please use caution when traveling through the work zones.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

