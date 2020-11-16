Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Meeting the Requirements for Artificial Intelligence

Galleon Embedded Computing has once again proven their ability to solve the requirements of massive raw data collections at high bandwidth.

For applications which require uncompressed recording from several cameras via 10GbE and GbE inputs, a single Galleon XSR Recorder can meet and exceed requirements. The XSR Recorder ensures a reliable operation even in extreme conditions.

Read the Application Example at www.galleonec.com. Check out Galleons products and see how they can meet your requirements for a recorder, server, NAS or mission computer today.

For sales inquiries please contact sales@galleonec.com.

About Galleon Embedded Computing:
Galleon Embedded Computing is a world leader in development of high-performance, high-reliability storage solutions and small rugged data recorder systems, servers and NAS devices.

Galleon’s ruggedized products are designed for deployed airborne, naval, and ground applications in severe environments. Galleon Embedded Computing has product development and system integration facilities in Katy, TX (USA), Oslo (Norway), London (UK), and Munich (Germany).

Tonette Grytemark
Galleon Embedded Computing
