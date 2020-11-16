Royalton Barracks / Arrest on Warrants
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B203756
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Matthew Chin
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 234 9944
DATE/TIME: November 16, 2020 @ 12:09 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hale Street, Randolph, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest Warrants
ACCUSED: Trisaia Junior
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont
ACCUSED: James Lumbra
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 16, 2020 Trooper from the Royalton Barracks assisted a Deputy from
the Orange County Sheriff's Department in conducting an investigation of two known
wanted subjects, Trisaia Junior and James Lumbra, who were believed to be at an
apartment on Hale Street in Randolph. The subjects were observed in the
residence and attempted to hide, but were located in the basement of the
building. Junior and Lumbra were taken into custody without incident and
transported to Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of bail.
Junior was arrested for the following warrants
Failure to appear - DUI - Bail $200
Failure to appear - Unlawful Mischief - Bail $200
Failure to appear - Burglary - Bail $1,000
Failure to appear - Driving license suspended - Bail $200
Lumbra was arrested for the following warrants:
Failure to appear - DUI - Bail $500
Failure to appear - Burglary - Bail $1,000
Failure to appear - Driving license suspended- Bail $200
Failure to appear - False Pretense - Bail $200
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/16/2020 @ 1230 PM
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Yes, see above
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
