Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 126 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,706 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / Arrest on Warrants

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B203756

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Matthew Chin                              

STATION: Royalton Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802 234 9944

 

DATE/TIME: November 16, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hale Street, Randolph, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest Warrants

 

ACCUSED: Trisaia Junior                                                

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont

 

ACCUSED: James Lumbra                                              

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 16, 2020 Trooper from the Royalton Barracks assisted a Deputy from

the Orange County Sheriff's Department in conducting an investigation of two known

wanted subjects, Trisaia Junior and James Lumbra,  who were believed to be at an

apartment on Hale Street in Randolph. The subjects were observed in the

residence and attempted to hide, but were located in the basement of the

building. Junior and Lumbra were taken into custody without incident and

transported to Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of bail.

 

Junior was arrested for the following warrants

Failure to appear - DUI - Bail $200

Failure to appear - Unlawful Mischief - Bail $200

Failure to appear - Burglary - Bail $1,000

Failure to appear - Driving license suspended - Bail $200

 

Lumbra was arrested for the following warrants:

Failure to appear - DUI - Bail $500

Failure to appear - Burglary - Bail $1,000

Failure to appear - Driving license suspended- Bail $200

Failure to appear - False Pretense - Bail $200

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/16/2020 @ 1230 PM      

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility     

BAIL: Yes, see above

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Matthew Chin

 

Trooper

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT 107

Royalton, Vermont

Dispatch: 802 234 9933

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / Arrest on Warrants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.