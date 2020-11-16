Royalton Barracks / Arrest on Warrants

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B203756

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Matthew Chin

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802 234 9944

DATE/TIME: November 16, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hale Street, Randolph, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest Warrants

ACCUSED: Trisaia Junior

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont

ACCUSED: James Lumbra

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 16, 2020 Trooper from the Royalton Barracks assisted a Deputy from

the Orange County Sheriff's Department in conducting an investigation of two known

wanted subjects, Trisaia Junior and James Lumbra, who were believed to be at an

apartment on Hale Street in Randolph. The subjects were observed in the

residence and attempted to hide, but were located in the basement of the

building. Junior and Lumbra were taken into custody without incident and

transported to Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of bail.

Junior was arrested for the following warrants

Failure to appear - DUI - Bail $200

Failure to appear - Unlawful Mischief - Bail $200

Failure to appear - Burglary - Bail $1,000

Failure to appear - Driving license suspended - Bail $200

Lumbra was arrested for the following warrants:

Failure to appear - DUI - Bail $500

Failure to appear - Burglary - Bail $1,000

Failure to appear - Driving license suspended- Bail $200

Failure to appear - False Pretense - Bail $200

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/16/2020 @ 1230 PM

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Yes, see above

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Matthew Chin

Trooper

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT 107

Royalton, Vermont

Dispatch: 802 234 9933