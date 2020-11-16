Hareem Farooq speaks out on being body shamed at a larger scale after becoming a mainstream TV Dramas and Film actress
Hareem Farooq's full interview with Ahsan Zaman of London based PAK5 NEWS TV
I was body shamed at a larger scale after becoming a mainstream actress, before that I dd not even realise it existed at such larger scale”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hareem Farooq in exclusive interview with Ahsan Zaman of PAK5 NEWS TV in London, talks about on body shaming, Feminism, Osman Khalid Butt, Bollywood, Aurat March, Mehreen Jabbar & Parchi.
— Hareem Farooq
The TV and film actress and producer's full interview can now be seen on PAK5 News TV's programme "In Dialogue with Ahsan Zaman"
https://youtu.be/qvPb0Rbf9a4
Hareem Farooq has given this exclusive interview, recently and is seen having a very candid discussion on different topics, ranging from body shaming, Feminism, Madam Noor Jehan, Osman Khalid Butt, Bollywood, Aurat March, Body Shaming, Mehreen Jabbar, Producing Films and her admiration for the film Laal Kabootar.
Being a producer and actor of Pakistani box office hit films like Parchi, Janaan and Heer Man Ja, Hareem Farooq also shares her views on rebirth of Pakistan Film Industry and her experience and challenges she faced as film producer.
Having also hosted HUM TV Awards and Pakistan Super League PSL, the Diyar-e-Dil actress shares the challenges she faced on her successful journey in the industry, including body shaming, patriarchy and stereotyping heroines.
Still in her twenties, Hareem has already worked in 13 dramas, produced 3 films and done a lot of theatre, and has worked with leading actors from the Pakistani Films and Dramas industry including Abid Ali, Osman Khalid Butt, Maya Ali, Sanam Saeed, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ali Rehman Khan, Junaid Khan, Mansha Pasha, Fahad Mustafa, Adnan Siddiqui, Yumna Zaidi, Ahsan Khan and Sanam Jung.
Her mega hit plays and films have been produced by Momina Duraid, Mehreen Jabbar and Haseeb Hassan.
Below are excerpts from this interview:
ON BEING BODY SHAMED:
"There have been so many challenges I faced, starting from the day I decided to become an actor me being 103 kgs, I decided yes I want to be mainstream actor, first challenge. Second challenge being bashed or body shamed at a larger scale, I mean before that I dd not even realise it existed at such larger scale"
ON FEMINISM
Hareem said: "Definitely there are a few feminist views I might not completely agree with. But one thing that I do absolutely agree with. And I am talking about extreme feminist views, I am not talking about the basic feminist views. Because for me feminism is all about equality. Its not about that I am better than a man, or a man is better than me. It is definitely about equality, there is noting more to it. ....Feminism for me is not about that ke oh my God I am going to kill all those men".
AURAT MARCH
When host Ahsan Zaman asked Hareem about her views on Aurat March and Feminism in Pakistan, Hareem replied:
"I think you know finally it was time that women got up, and Im glad that they're united at a certain front"
PRODUCING FILMS IN PAKISTAN:
Responding to a question about producing films in Pakistan, Hareem said:
“The most difficult thing that you have to do in Pakistan is make a film, we have lack of resources, we are out of experience as far as films are concerned. You have to start everything from scratch".
PATRIARCHY IN PAKISTAN'S FILM INDUSTRY
When asked if Hareem faced male attitudes and patriarchy when making films in Pakistan, Hareem said:
"I don't take patriarchy into consideration, I don't take gender into consideration. I don't care if there's a man sitting in front or a woman sitting in front of me.
I don't care man or woman, let's talk business., let's talk work. It's like don't give me that gender thing , ... I am not here to gossip with you, I am not here to hangout with you, I am here to work"
ON MARKETING AND DISTRIBUTING FILMS
Hareem said: "We started this (marketing trend) from Janaan film. Before that nobody invested so much in marketing. We were the first ones who started investing heavily into marketing".
CHALLENGES FACED
When host Ahsan Zaman asked "What has been one single biggest challenge you faced so far to be where you are?", Hareem replied:
"There hasn't been one single challenge, there have been multiple, multiple challenges. There have been so many, starting from the day I decided to become an actor, me being 103 Kg, being bashed or body shamed at a larger scale. Before that I did not event know that it mattered."
FAVOURITE FILM:
On a lighter question when asked about her favourite film, Hareem replied:
"OK so for me the top of my head is Moulin Rouge. To this day visually it still is by far one of my favourite films. It was it for me. And I was like Oh my God, ye bhi ho sakta hai!" (Moulin Rouge was directed by Baz Lahurmann and Starred Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor)
Hareem Farooq Interview with Ahsan Zaman of PAK5 News TV in London, UK