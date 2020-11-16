Derby/Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20A504430

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Upson

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 11/15/2020 @ 0404

INCIDENT LOCATION: 22 West Street, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Attempted Violation of Conditions of Release, Attempted Unlawful Trespass (Occupied Dwelling), Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Jayden VonDoemming

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/15/2020 at approximately 0408 hours, Vermont State Police investigated a suspicious incident that occurred at 22 West Street in Derby, VT. Residents at the apartment complex observed a male attempting to gain access into the apartment building which resulted in property damage. At the conclusion of the investigation, Jayden VonDoemminig, 22, of Lyndon was located, taken into custody and lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $200.00 bail. VonDoemming will answer to his charges tomorrow 11/16/2020 at 1230 hours at the Orleans County Superior Court in Newport.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/16/2020 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Orleans County

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State

BAIL: $200.00

MUG SHOT: Included

