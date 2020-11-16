Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 73 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,632 in the last 365 days.

Derby/Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A504430

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Upson                             

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 11/15/2020 @ 0404

INCIDENT LOCATION: 22 West Street, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Attempted Violation of Conditions of Release, Attempted Unlawful Trespass (Occupied Dwelling), Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Jayden VonDoemming                                               

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/15/2020 at approximately 0408 hours, Vermont State Police investigated a suspicious incident that occurred at 22 West Street in Derby, VT. Residents at the apartment complex observed a male attempting to gain access into the apartment building which resulted in  property damage. At the conclusion of the investigation, Jayden VonDoemminig, 22, of Lyndon was located, taken into custody and lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $200.00 bail. VonDoemming will answer to his charges tomorrow 11/16/2020 at 1230 hours at the Orleans County Superior Court in Newport.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/16/2020 @ 1230 hours            

COURT: Orleans County

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State      

BAIL: $200.00

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Derby/Arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.