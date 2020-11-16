Derby/Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A504430
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Upson
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 11/15/2020 @ 0404
INCIDENT LOCATION: 22 West Street, Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Attempted Violation of Conditions of Release, Attempted Unlawful Trespass (Occupied Dwelling), Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Jayden VonDoemming
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/15/2020 at approximately 0408 hours, Vermont State Police investigated a suspicious incident that occurred at 22 West Street in Derby, VT. Residents at the apartment complex observed a male attempting to gain access into the apartment building which resulted in property damage. At the conclusion of the investigation, Jayden VonDoemminig, 22, of Lyndon was located, taken into custody and lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $200.00 bail. VonDoemming will answer to his charges tomorrow 11/16/2020 at 1230 hours at the Orleans County Superior Court in Newport.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/16/2020 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Orleans County
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State
BAIL: $200.00
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.