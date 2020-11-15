Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 69 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,618 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks/DUI#4 & Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A204939

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Patno                            

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 11/14/20 1536 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Berkshire Center Road

VIOLATION: DUI#4 & Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED:  Scott Sheltra                                               

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Newport, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date and time, Vermont State Police St. Albans received a report of a possible intoxicated driver, Troopers responded to the area and located the vehicle which was operated by Sheltra.  Sheltra was subsequently arrested and brought to the St. Albans Barracks for processing.  Sheltra was charged with DUI#4 and Criminal DLS.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: November 16, 2020 at 1300 hours       

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks/DUI#4 & Criminal DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.