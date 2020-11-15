St. Albans Barracks/DUI#4 & Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A204939
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Patno
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 11/14/20 1536 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Berkshire Center Road
VIOLATION: DUI#4 & Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Scott Sheltra
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police St. Albans received a report of a possible intoxicated driver, Troopers responded to the area and located the vehicle which was operated by Sheltra. Sheltra was subsequently arrested and brought to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Sheltra was charged with DUI#4 and Criminal DLS.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: November 16, 2020 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.