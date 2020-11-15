St. Albans Barracks/DUI#4 & Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A204939

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Patno

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 11/14/20 1536 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Berkshire Center Road

VIOLATION: DUI#4 & Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Scott Sheltra

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police St. Albans received a report of a possible intoxicated driver, Troopers responded to the area and located the vehicle which was operated by Sheltra. Sheltra was subsequently arrested and brought to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Sheltra was charged with DUI#4 and Criminal DLS.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: November 16, 2020 at 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.