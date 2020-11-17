Consumer Participation on Scientific Peer Review Panels

Amy Jacobs, Stage IV Volunteer and Patient Advocate

SCIENTIFIC PEER REVIEW OF CONGRESSIONALLY DIRECTED MEDICAL RESEARCH PROGRAMS’ PEER REVIEWED CANCER RESEARCH PROGRAM FOR THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

It was such a high honor to contribute a patient’s view to the medical/scientific professionals on the Review Team.” — Amy Jacobs

LOS ANGELES, CA , UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs’ (CDMRP), Peer Reviewed Cancer Research Program (PRCRP) consumer advocate, Amy Jacobs, a Stage IV patient, recently participated in the evaluation of research applications submitted to the PRCRP. Amy Jacobs was nominated for participation in the program by Hope for Stomach Cancer of Los Angeles, CA. As a consumer reviewer, she was a full voting member, (along with prominent scientists) at meetings to help determine how the $110 million appropriated by Congress for Fiscal Year 2020 will be spent on cancer research.

Consumer reviewers are asked to represent the collective view of patients by preparing comments on the impact of the research on issues such as diagnosis, treatment, and quality of life. When commenting on serving as a consumer reviewer, Jacobs said that “This was my first Panel. It was such a high honor to contribute a patient’s view to the medical/scientific professionals on the Review Team.”

Consumer advocates and scientists have worked together in this unique partnership to evaluate the merit of research applications since FY09. COL Sarah B. Goldman, Director of the CDMRP, expressed her appreciation for the consumer advocates’ hard work. “Integrating consumer perspectives into our decision-making process brings energy and focus to our research programs. Patients, caregivers, family members, and advocates help us keep our efforts centered around what is truly important to those impacted. We very much value this critical input from our consumers who help ensure that CDMRP’s work remains critical and relevant,” she said.

Scientists applying propose to support and promote high-impact research for cancer prevention, detection, treatment, quality of life and survivorship, and decreasing the burden of cancer on Service members, their families and the American public. The PRCRP fills important gaps not addressed by other funding agencies by supporting groundbreaking research while encouraging out-of-the-box thinking.

More information about the CDMRP’s PRCRP is available at the website: https://cdmrp.army.mil/prcrp/default

Hope for Stomach Cancer is a 501(c)(3) that provides resources to patients, caregivers and loved ones while promoting early detection and prevention to the general and medical communities. Hope creates and facilitates programs that enable those affected by stomach cancer to take actionable steps to live the best possible life through each phase of the disease. Our Vision: Bridge the Gap between Research and Patient Care.

Media Contacts:

Kate Poindexter

Public Affairs Specialist

Ripple Effect

Supporting the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs, USAMRDC

301-619-7783

Kathleen.poindexter.ctr@mail.mil