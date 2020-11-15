Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Person of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 800 Block of Jefferson Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, November 13, 2020, in the 800 block of Jefferson Street, Northeast.

At approximately 11:10 pm, the suspect and victim were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and shot the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim walked into an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The person of interest was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

