Remaining Vigilant Amid COVID-19 Challenges
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"What we're seeing now as COVID rages across the country and world is what scientists told us time and time again would happen as the colder months arrived," Governor Cuomo said. "But we learned from what we went through in New York and we've been a step ahead ever since. These next few weeks will be challenging as the holidays arrive. We all want to be with our loved ones, especially after this hard year, but we must remain vigilant. We all have COVID fatigue, but we simply don't have the luxury of letting our guard down - COVID isn't tired. If we stay New York Tough and keep up the good work we've been doing, wearing our masks, staying socially distant and adhering to gathering limits, we can manage this global surge of COVID, but these next few weeks are key in maintaining our progress."
The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.05 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.45 percent. Within the focus areas, 23,488 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 953 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 109,714 test results were reported, yielding 2,696 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:
|
FOCUS ZONE
|
10/25- 10/31 % Positive
|
11/1- 11/7 % Positive
|
Current 7-day rolling average
|
Day Prior (11/13) % Positive
|
Yesterday (11/14) % Positive
|
Brooklyn orange-zone focus area % positive
|
4.78%
|
3.33%
|
3.92%
|
3.00%
|
3.18%
|
Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
2.65%
|
2.96%
|
3.48%
|
3.39%
|
3.23%
|
Rockland yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
4.08%
|
2.96%
|
2.23%
|
1.45%
|
3.21%
|
Orange yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
2.37%
|
1.96%
|
2.34%
|
4.05%
|
2.34%
|
Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
6.00%
|
4.13%
|
3.39%
|
2.62%
|
3.07%
|
Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive
|
5.52%
|
6.45%
|
4.59%
|
5.80%
|
5.14%
|
Westchester orange-zone focus area % positive
|
6.20%
|
7.46%
|
9.34%
|
12.06%
|
4.05%
|
Erie yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
2.86%
|
5.35%
|
7.30%
|
8.17%
|
6.62%
|
Monroe yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
2.22%
|
4.06%
|
5.54%
|
5.09%
|
4.68%
|
Onondaga yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
2.83%
|
4.68%
|
6.58%
|
5.90%
|
5.40%
|
Staten Island yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
2.58%
|
3.00%
|
4.33%
|
4.61%
|
3.49%
|
Tioga yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
5.83%
|
10.03%
|
10.81%
|
5.88%
|
7.32%
|
All focus area statewide % positive
|
3.04%
|
3.83%
|
4.84%
|
4.83%
|
4.05%
|
Statewide % positive with all focus areas included
|
1.54%
|
1.95%
|
2.86%
|
2.92%
|
2.74%
|
Statewide % positive without all focus areas included
|
1.34%
|
1.81%
|
2.47%
|
2.57%
|
2.45%
Today's data is summarized briefly below:
- Patient Hospitalization - 1,845 (+57)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 266
- Hospital Counties - 51
- Number ICU - 378 (+11)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 158 (+12)
- Total Discharges - 81,788 (+203)
- Deaths - 30
- Total Deaths - 26,133
Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
THURSDAY
|
FRIDAY
|
SATURDAY
|
Capital Region
|
2.0%
|
2.0%
|
2.0%
|
Central New York
|
2.4%
|
3.9%
|
4.6%
|
Finger Lakes
|
5.1%
|
3.8%
|
4.3%
|
Long Island
|
3.3%
|
3.3%
|
2.7%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
3.6%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
1.8%
|
4.6%
|
2.0%
|
New York City
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|
2.2%
|
North Country
|
1.4%
|
2.5%
|
1.8%
|
Southern Tier
|
0.9%
|
1.1%
|
2.4%
|
Western New York
|
3.9%
|
4.6%
|
5.6%
Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
BOROUGH
|
THURSDAY
|
FRIDAY
|
SATURDAY
|
Bronx
|
3.0%
|
2.8%
|
2.6%
|
Brooklyn
|
2.2%
|
2.1%
|
2.1%
|
Manhattan
|
1.7%
|
1.8%
|
1.6%
|
Queens
|
2.8%
|
2.9%
|
2.5%
|
Staten Island
|
4.6%
|
4.4%
|
3.5%
Of the 560,200 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
4,529
|
15
|
Allegany
|
644
|
16
|
Broome
|
4,394
|
32
|
Cattaraugus
|
678
|
3
|
Cayuga
|
632
|
5
|
Chautauqua
|
1,239
|
5
|
Chemung
|
2,362
|
31
|
Chenango
|
501
|
6
|
Clinton
|
377
|
5
|
Columbia
|
881
|
4
|
Cortland
|
750
|
27
|
Delaware
|
277
|
1
|
Dutchess
|
6,185
|
41
|
Erie
|
17,746
|
277
|
Essex
|
230
|
1
|
Franklin
|
188
|
4
|
Fulton
|
393
|
4
|
Genesee
|
603
|
6
|
Greene
|
585
|
2
|
Hamilton
|
26
|
1
|
Herkimer
|
491
|
6
|
Jefferson
|
324
|
8
|
Lewis
|
237
|
3
|
Livingston
|
488
|
7
|
Madison
|
718
|
9
|
Monroe
|
10,453
|
124
|
Montgomery
|
322
|
3
|
Nassau
|
54,014
|
326
|
Niagara
|
2,708
|
30
|
NYC
|
282,056
|
1,457
|
Oneida
|
3,569
|
39
|
Onondaga
|
7,749
|
99
|
Ontario
|
955
|
16
|
Orange
|
15,124
|
93
|
Orleans
|
515
|
7
|
Oswego
|
968
|
14
|
Otsego
|
463
|
3
|
Putnam
|
2,153
|
19
|
Rensselaer
|
1,321
|
17
|
Rockland
|
19,843
|
120
|
Saratoga
|
1,680
|
14
|
Schenectady
|
1,871
|
11
|
Schoharie
|
143
|
2
|
Schuyler
|
228
|
10
|
Seneca
|
209
|
4
|
St. Lawrence
|
568
|
14
|
Steuben
|
1,416
|
22
|
Suffolk
|
53,308
|
366
|
Sullivan
|
1,979
|
10
|
Tioga
|
951
|
11
|
Tompkins
|
806
|
7
|
Ulster
|
2,788
|
20
|
Warren
|
507
|
0
|
Washington
|
403
|
3
|
Wayne
|
757
|
8
|
Westchester
|
44,346
|
253
|
Wyoming
|
343
|
3
|
Yates
|
206
|
5
Yesterday, 30 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,133. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Bronx
|
2
|
Broome
|
1
|
Chemung
|
1
|
Columbia
|
1
|
Dutchess
|
1
|
Erie
|
5
|
Kings
|
2
|
Monroe
|
2
|
Nassau
|
2
|
Oneida
|
3
|
Onondaga
|
2
|
Queens
|
1
|
St. Lawrence
|
1
|
Suffolk
|
3
|
Tioga
|
1
|
Westchester
|
2