Remaining Vigilant Amid COVID-19 Challenges

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

 

"What we're seeing now as COVID rages across the country and world is what scientists told us time and time again would happen as the colder months arrived," Governor Cuomo said. "But we learned from what we went through in New York and we've been a step ahead ever since. These next few weeks will be challenging as the holidays arrive. We all want to be with our loved ones, especially after this hard year, but we must remain vigilant. We all have COVID fatigue, but we simply don't have the luxury of letting our guard down - COVID isn't tired. If we stay New York Tough and keep up the good work we've been doing, wearing our masks, staying socially distant and adhering to gathering limits, we can manage this global surge of COVID, but these next few weeks are key in maintaining our progress."

    

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.05 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.45 percent. Within the focus areas, 23,488 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 953 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 109,714 test results were reported, yielding 2,696 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

 

 

FOCUS ZONE

10/25- 10/31 % Positive

11/1- 11/7 % Positive

Current 7-day rolling average

Day Prior (11/13) % Positive

Yesterday (11/14) % Positive

Brooklyn orange-zone focus area % positive

4.78%

3.33%

3.92%

3.00%

3.18%

Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive

2.65%

2.96%

3.48%

3.39%

3.23%

Rockland yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.08%

2.96%

2.23%

1.45%

3.21%

Orange yellow-zone focus area % positive

2.37%

1.96%

2.34%

4.05%

2.34%

Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive

6.00%

4.13%

3.39%

2.62%

3.07%

Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive

5.52%

6.45%

4.59%

5.80%

5.14%

Westchester orange-zone focus area % positive

6.20%

7.46%

9.34%

12.06%

4.05%

Erie yellow-zone focus area % positive

2.86%

5.35%

7.30%

8.17%

6.62%

Monroe yellow-zone focus area % positive

2.22%

4.06%

5.54%

5.09%

4.68%

Onondaga yellow-zone focus area % positive

2.83%

4.68%

6.58%

5.90%

5.40%

Staten Island yellow-zone focus area % positive

2.58%

3.00%

4.33%

4.61%

3.49%

Tioga yellow-zone focus area % positive

5.83%

10.03%

10.81%

5.88%

7.32%

All focus area statewide % positive

3.04%

3.83%

4.84%

4.83%

4.05%

Statewide % positive with all focus areas included

1.54%

1.95%

2.86%

2.92%

2.74%

Statewide % positive without all focus areas included

1.34%

1.81%

2.47%

2.57%

2.45%

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization - 1,845 (+57)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 266
  • Hospital Counties - 51
  • Number ICU - 378 (+11)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 158 (+12)
  • Total Discharges - 81,788 (+203)
  • Deaths - 30
  • Total Deaths - 26,133

   

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

REGION

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

Capital Region

2.0%

2.0%

2.0%

Central New York

2.4%

3.9%

4.6%

Finger Lakes

5.1%

3.8%

4.3%

Long Island

3.3%

3.3%

2.7%

Mid-Hudson

3.5%

3.9%

3.6%

Mohawk Valley

1.8%

4.6%

2.0%

New York City

2.5%

2.5%

2.2%

North Country

1.4%

2.5%

1.8%

Southern Tier

0.9%

1.1%

2.4%

Western New York

3.9%

4.6%

5.6%

 

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

BOROUGH

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

Bronx

3.0%

2.8%

2.6%

Brooklyn

2.2%

2.1%

2.1%

Manhattan

1.7%

1.8%

1.6%

Queens

2.8%

2.9%

2.5%

Staten Island

4.6%

4.4%

3.5%

 

Of the 560,200 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

  

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

4,529

15

Allegany

644

16

Broome

4,394

32

Cattaraugus

678

3

Cayuga

632

5

Chautauqua

1,239

5

Chemung

2,362

31

Chenango

501

6

Clinton

377

5

Columbia

881

4

Cortland

750

27

Delaware

277

1

Dutchess

6,185

41

Erie

17,746

277

Essex

230

1

Franklin

188

4

Fulton

393

4

Genesee

603

6

Greene

585

2

Hamilton

26

1

Herkimer

491

6

Jefferson

324

8

Lewis

237

3

Livingston

488

7

Madison

718

9

Monroe

10,453

124

Montgomery

322

3

Nassau

54,014

326

Niagara

2,708

30

NYC

282,056

1,457

Oneida

3,569

39

Onondaga

7,749

99

Ontario

955

16

Orange

15,124

93

Orleans

515

7

Oswego

968

14

Otsego

463

3

Putnam

2,153

19

Rensselaer

1,321

17

Rockland

19,843

120

Saratoga

1,680

14

Schenectady

1,871

11

Schoharie

143

2

Schuyler

228

10

Seneca

209

4

St. Lawrence

568

14

Steuben

1,416

22

Suffolk

53,308

366

Sullivan

1,979

10

Tioga

951

11

Tompkins

806

7

Ulster

2,788

20

Warren

507

0

Washington

403

3

Wayne

757

8

Westchester

44,346

253

Wyoming

343

3

Yates

206

5

 

Yesterday, 30 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,133. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

  

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Bronx

2

Broome

1

Chemung

1

Columbia

1

Dutchess

1

Erie

5

Kings

2

Monroe

2

Nassau

2

Oneida

3

Onondaga

2

Queens

1

St. Lawrence

1

Suffolk

3

Tioga

1

Westchester

2

