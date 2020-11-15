Remaining Vigilant Amid COVID-19 Challenges

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"What we're seeing now as COVID rages across the country and world is what scientists told us time and time again would happen as the colder months arrived," Governor Cuomo said. "But we learned from what we went through in New York and we've been a step ahead ever since. These next few weeks will be challenging as the holidays arrive. We all want to be with our loved ones, especially after this hard year, but we must remain vigilant. We all have COVID fatigue, but we simply don't have the luxury of letting our guard down - COVID isn't tired. If we stay New York Tough and keep up the good work we've been doing, wearing our masks, staying socially distant and adhering to gathering limits, we can manage this global surge of COVID, but these next few weeks are key in maintaining our progress."

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.05 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.45 percent. Within the focus areas, 23,488 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 953 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 109,714 test results were reported, yielding 2,696 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

FOCUS ZONE 10/25- 10/31 % Positive 11/1- 11/7 % Positive Current 7-day rolling average Day Prior (11/13) % Positive Yesterday (11/14) % Positive Brooklyn orange-zone focus area % positive 4.78% 3.33% 3.92% 3.00% 3.18% Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.65% 2.96% 3.48% 3.39% 3.23% Rockland yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.08% 2.96% 2.23% 1.45% 3.21% Orange yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.37% 1.96% 2.34% 4.05% 2.34% Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive 6.00% 4.13% 3.39% 2.62% 3.07% Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive 5.52% 6.45% 4.59% 5.80% 5.14% Westchester orange-zone focus area % positive 6.20% 7.46% 9.34% 12.06% 4.05% Erie yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.86% 5.35% 7.30% 8.17% 6.62% Monroe yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.22% 4.06% 5.54% 5.09% 4.68% Onondaga yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.83% 4.68% 6.58% 5.90% 5.40% Staten Island yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.58% 3.00% 4.33% 4.61% 3.49% Tioga yellow-zone focus area % positive 5.83% 10.03% 10.81% 5.88% 7.32% All focus area statewide % positive 3.04% 3.83% 4.84% 4.83% 4.05% Statewide % positive with all focus areas included 1.54% 1.95% 2.86% 2.92% 2.74% Statewide % positive without all focus areas included 1.34% 1.81% 2.47% 2.57% 2.45%

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 1,845 (+57)

- 1,845 (+57) Patients Newly Admitted - 266

- 266 Hospital Counties - 51

51 Number ICU - 378 (+11)

378 (+11) Number ICU with Intubation - 158 (+12)

158 (+12) Total Discharges - 81,788 (+203)

81,788 (+203) Deaths - 30

30 Total Deaths - 26,133

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% Central New York 2.4% 3.9% 4.6% Finger Lakes 5.1% 3.8% 4.3% Long Island 3.3% 3.3% 2.7% Mid-Hudson 3.5% 3.9% 3.6% Mohawk Valley 1.8% 4.6% 2.0% New York City 2.5% 2.5% 2.2% North Country 1.4% 2.5% 1.8% Southern Tier 0.9% 1.1% 2.4% Western New York 3.9% 4.6% 5.6%

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Bronx 3.0% 2.8% 2.6% Brooklyn 2.2% 2.1% 2.1% Manhattan 1.7% 1.8% 1.6% Queens 2.8% 2.9% 2.5% Staten Island 4.6% 4.4% 3.5%

Of the 560,200 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 4,529 15 Allegany 644 16 Broome 4,394 32 Cattaraugus 678 3 Cayuga 632 5 Chautauqua 1,239 5 Chemung 2,362 31 Chenango 501 6 Clinton 377 5 Columbia 881 4 Cortland 750 27 Delaware 277 1 Dutchess 6,185 41 Erie 17,746 277 Essex 230 1 Franklin 188 4 Fulton 393 4 Genesee 603 6 Greene 585 2 Hamilton 26 1 Herkimer 491 6 Jefferson 324 8 Lewis 237 3 Livingston 488 7 Madison 718 9 Monroe 10,453 124 Montgomery 322 3 Nassau 54,014 326 Niagara 2,708 30 NYC 282,056 1,457 Oneida 3,569 39 Onondaga 7,749 99 Ontario 955 16 Orange 15,124 93 Orleans 515 7 Oswego 968 14 Otsego 463 3 Putnam 2,153 19 Rensselaer 1,321 17 Rockland 19,843 120 Saratoga 1,680 14 Schenectady 1,871 11 Schoharie 143 2 Schuyler 228 10 Seneca 209 4 St. Lawrence 568 14 Steuben 1,416 22 Suffolk 53,308 366 Sullivan 1,979 10 Tioga 951 11 Tompkins 806 7 Ulster 2,788 20 Warren 507 0 Washington 403 3 Wayne 757 8 Westchester 44,346 253 Wyoming 343 3 Yates 206 5

Yesterday, 30 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,133. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: