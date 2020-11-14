PennDOT Announces Start of Construction to Improve Safety on I-76, Route 82 (Manor Road) in Philadelphia and Chester Counties

​King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction is scheduled to begin on Thursday, November 19, on a project to improve travel and safety along Interstate 76 between the Montgomery Drive and Girard Avenue/U.S. 13 interchanges in Philadelphia, and Route 82 (Manor Road) between Business U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway) and Butterworth Road in the City of Coatesville and Valley Township in Chester County.

On Thursday, November 19, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a left lane closure is scheduled in both directions on I-76 between the Montgomery Drive and Girard Avenue/U.S. 13 interchanges in Philadelphia for barrier work.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor will mill and pave I-76 in both directions between the Montgomery Drive and Girard Avenue/U.S. 13 interchanges, as well as pave portions of the Montgomery Drive interchange ramps. Most of the paving will occur overnight. The deteriorating concrete median barrier will also be replaced, and high-friction surface treatment will be installed in select areas along I-76 to improve safety during inclement weather.

Once construction begins on Route 82 (Manor Road), overnight or daytime milling and paving operations will also occur, as well as the replacement of guiderail and a deteriorating raised concrete median between Business U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway) and Butterworth Road. In addition, the Wagontown Road and Route 82 (Manor Road) Intersection will be reconfigured to require vehicles to stop prior to entering Route 82 (Manor Road).

Road-Con, Inc. of West Chester, Chester County, is the general contractor on the $3,265,646 project which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. The entire project is expected to be completed in fall of 2021.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA Application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

