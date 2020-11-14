Lane Restriction I-80 WB in Union County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 westbound in Union County are advised of a lane restriction at mile marker 198, near the Mile Run exit, due to a vehicle crash. Motorist can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed.

The lane is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays and drive with caution.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###