Ethics committee limits what accused judge can be told

(Subscription required) When investigating alleged misconduct by a trial court judge, a supervising judge can only tell the trial court judge specific facts and circumstances related to the allegations when doing so is absolutely necessary for moving the investigation along, a state Supreme Court committee said Thursday.
